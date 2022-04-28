'India Needs Alternative Agenda, Not Political Fronts': KCR Pours Cold Water On Oppn Unity

In a clear snub to the goal of opposition unity, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao affirmed that the formation of new political fronts is not the need of the hour. Addressing TRS' 21st Foundation Day celebrations on Wednesday, KCR maintained that he was not in favour of parties coming together to oust BJP but stressed that the country needs an alternative agenda to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of people. On this occasion, TRS adopted a resolution that the KCR-led party will play a key role in national politics in the coming days and called for an end to the purported 'divide and rule' policies adopted by the Centre.

Telangana CM KCR opined, "Earlier some parties said that we all unite and bring down BJP. That is the worst agenda and I could not come along. People have to be put to power, people have to be informed, lives of the people of the country should change and the infrastructure has to be provided."

He elaborated, "What the country needs is not political fronts but alternative agenda. We need an agenda that takes us on the path of progress. New agricultural, industrial and economic policies are needed. Everyone should have the opportunity to work. An excellent country building must take place."

Opposition seeks to unite ahead of LS polls

A gradual decline in the electoral prowess of the Congress party has given rise to speculation that regional satraps such as Sharad Pawar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee might emerge as contenders for the Prime Minister's post in 2024. The rumour mills went abuzz after poll strategist Prashant Kishor held a series of meetings with Pawar as well as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Downplaying the efficacy of a regional front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kishor told Republic TV in June last year, "Front formed by few parties not enough to beat Modi. All third and fourth fronts are futile exercises against Modi."

Interestingly, it was KCR who often expressed a desire to unite other regional forces in the last few months and stepped up his criticism of BJP and PM Modi over a number of issues. On February 13, KCR announced that he will soon meet both Banerjee as well as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in an endeavour to unite political parties against the BJP government. A week later, he visited Mumbai along with a delegation comprising his daughter K Kavitha, actor Prakash Raj and other TRS leaders and met both Thackeray as well as the NCP supremo.