'India Needs President With Healing Touch': Sonia Gandhi's Outreach To Opposition Leaders

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday reached out to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and other opposition leaders to hold deliberations on the upcoming presidential elections, the party said in a statement. With the term of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind ending this month, voting to elect the new President will take place on July 18.

As Sonia Gandhi is down with COVID-19, she has deputed Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to co-ordinate with other party chiefs.

"Congress is of the opinion that the nation needs a person as President who can protect the Constitution, our institutions, and citizenry from the ongoing onslaught by the ruling party. This is the need of the hour," the party said in a statement.

Kharge has already initiated discussions with many opposition leaders. He has met Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray besides holding telephonic discussions with Banerjee and some other leaders to reach a consensus on a candidate for the post from the opposition camp.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said while his party has not suggested any particular name for the presidential candidate, "we owe it to our people to elect a President who can apply a healing touch to the fractured social fabric and defend our Constitution".

"The time is ripe to rise above our differences for the sake of our nation and its people. Discussions have to be open-minded and in keeping with this spirit. We believe that Congress along with other political parties should be taking this discussion forward," he said in a statement.

Mamata convenes Opposition leaders' meet on Presidential poll

Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, has written to opposition leaders, requesting them to attend a meeting convened by her on June 15 in New Delhi to prepare a joint strategy for the presidential poll.

She sent a letter to 22 opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Voting to elect India's next President will be held on July 18, with 4,809 members of the electoral college comprising MPs and MLAs set to elect the successor to incumbent Ram Nath Kovind.

In an electoral college of around 10.86 lakh votes, the BJP-led alliance is poised to have more than 48 percent of the votes and is expecting support from non-aligned regional parties.

(With inputs from agency)