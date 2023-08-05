India Live: ASI Survey Day 2 Concludes, Soil Testing And Detailed Photography Done By ASI

Quick links:
Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | Image: Twitter
Banna Gupta, Health and Disaster Management Minister, Jharkhand said, "A bus carrying passengers fell into a river in Giridih. District administration has started the rescue operation. Giridih Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to expedite the rescue operation. All necessary medical facilities will be provided. The government is taking necessary action."
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale originated in Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi.
Chandrayaan-3 successfully enters into Lunar orbit
Tune in- https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/Jhwg9ijyAP
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "PM Narendra Modi is very much focused towards railway. He will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations spread across the country virtually tomorrow. Master planning of the station has been done. The motive is to create urban space for the passengers."
ADGP Mamta Singh gives details on Nuh violence investigation; says, "We are monitoring the social media. I warn those who are posting rumours to disrupt the situation - their attempts will not be allowed to succeed. Haryana Police will take strict action."
West Bengal BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar on speculations of him being replaced, says; "...There will be no change as of now & in 2024 Bengal BJP will fight together in the elections...Sukanta Majumdar is not an important issue, we are team BJP & will defeat Mamata Banerjee."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Pune, Maharashtra. CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Minister Chandrakant Patil receive him. He will launch the digital portal of Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) office in Pune tomorrow.
Three persons including a father-son duo were killed by militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday night while another three sustained bullet wounds following heavy exchange of fire between state forces and armed men in the same district even as the 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies paralysed normal life in Imphal valley, police said.
The three were gunned down while they were sleeping and their bodies were later slashed with swords at Kwakta in the district by unidentified men, police said on Saturday morning, adding that the assailants came from Churachandpur.
"The three used to stay in a relief camp but had returned to their residences at Kwakta on Friday after the situation improved," police said.
Soon after the incident, an irate mob gathered at Kwakta and wanted to head towards Churachandpur but was stopped by security personnel, they said.
Eyewitnesses said several houses were burnt at Ukha Tampak in Bishnupur district by a mob in retaliation of the murders.
In another incident, three persons including one policeman were injured following heavy exchange of fire between state forces and militants near Kwakta on Saturday morning, police said.
"The policeman sustained splinter injuries on his face. All the three were taken to Raj Medicity in Imphal for treatment. They are out of danger," they said.
Across Imphal valley, women protesters came out on the streets and burnt tyres to block the movement of vehicles.
In the wake of renewed violence, the district administration clamped curfew from 10.30 am in the twin Imphal districts.
"Instead of curfew relaxation from 5am to 6pm in the twin Imphal districts, it has now been shortened to 5am to 10.30am," an official said, adding fierce gunfights have been reported in Kwakta and its neighbouring areas since morning.
In a statement, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) asked the state government on the steps being taken to stem the violence.
"The ITLF would like to know what government agencies are doing to address the security threat posed by frequent looting of guns and ammunition by mobs and why security forces are still unable to safeguard government-issued weapons three months into the ethnic conflict in Manipur," it said.
According to the forum, more than 4,000 weapons and lakhs of ammunition were "looted" from different police stations and armouries by mobs in Imphal and the surrounding valley in May.
It said if the central government and security forces do not take cognisance of the risk posed by the circulation of such huge quantities of arms and act to retrieve the weapons, "we are afraid that Manipur could witness a bloodbath, the kind of which the country has not seen in decades."
Meanwhile, the 24-hour general strike called by the co-ordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies in Manipur on Saturday paralysed normal life in Imphal Valley, with markets and business establishments remaining shut in almost all localities.
Strife-torn Manipur witnesses fresh violence a day after armoury was stormed; firing in Bishnupur leaves 3 dead.
Republic's @AnirudhaBhakat brings your this EXCLUSIVE ground reports from the conflict-hit Bishnupur, tune in here-https://t.co/ibiBM2Ccet#Manipur #ManipurViolence… pic.twitter.com/Fx5QP4BWgu
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah along with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and other ministers of the state launched the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Kalaburagi. This scheme will provide free electricity facility up to 200 units per month to all eligible household consumers of the state.
Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah along with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and other ministers of the state launched the Gruha Jyothi scheme in Kalaburagi.
This scheme will provide free electricity facility up to 200 units per month to all… pic.twitter.com/OOeemI1C2n
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on four years after the abrogation of Article 370 says, "There have been a lot of changes but the biggest change is that the youth's aspirations have been given an outline. They will always be grateful to PM Modi because J&K's youth is now empowered."
Another eyewitness in the statement said he saw a mob carrying petrol canisters, sticks. swords. rods etc. He saw accused Jagdish Tytler who was then Member of Parliament, also present in front of the Gurudwara Pul Bangash.
Tyler was instigating the mob to attack the Gurudwara Pul Bangash. After seeing this, the passengers in the bus advised him to remove his turban and get back to his home. He hurriedly stopped an Auto Rickshaw which was going in the direction of his home and in that Auto Rickshaw, he returned to his home.
Jagdish Tyler rebuked the persons gathered and told them, "I had completely assured you that nothing would effect you. you just kill the Sikhs". Tytler further said that despite this least number of Sikhs have been killed due to which he has been put to shame. He also said that there has been only nominal killing in his constitueney compared to other
Eyewitness who's shop was burnt down in the 1984 riots in it's statement says, "Jagdish Tytler came out of his white Ambassador car and started instigating the mob
Witness says, "He (Tytler) came out of the car and instigated the mob to first kill Sikhs and then asked them to loot their shops."
CBI chargesheet also includes the statement of the son of jagdish Tytler's driver at that point of time
CBI says, "Sufficient material available on record to show that jagdish tytler was a part of the unlawful assembly committing rioting that had assembled near gurudwara pul bangash committing rioting
Cbi further says this unlawful assembly violated the prohibitory orders, instigated, incited & provoked the mob to kill sikhs
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Football is not just a game but an emotion...In the 1970s, a civil war broke out in Nigeria. Thousands of people had lost their lives in that war, and the atmosphere was extremely tense. But when Brazilian player Pele reached there to play a friendly match, it is said that for 48 hours there was peace in the country. Just imagine how football normalized the situation in a miraculous way...This only means that football is a game of peace and that unites people..."
#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Football is not just a game but an emotion...In the 1970s, a civil war broke out in Nigeria. Thousands of people had lost their lives in that war, and the atmosphere was extremely tense. But when Brazilian player Pele reached there… pic.twitter.com/RAS7E3cbl9— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "After Patna and Bengaluru, I.N.D.I.A.'s meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31-September 1. The meeting will be hosted by Uddhav Thackeray, by Shiv Sena. With us, Congress and NCP will also be there."
Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha says, On the inauguration of the Mission Youth Program at SKICC Srinagar, J&K LG Manoj Sinha says, "...A department called Mission Youth was formed for engaging the youth not just through govt jobs but also through self-employment..."
Jammu and Kashmir: On the inauguration of the Mission Youth Program at SKICC Srinagar, J&K LG Manoj Sinha says, "...A department called Mission Youth was formed for engaging the youth not just through govt jobs but also through self-employment..."
"The ASI team is conducting survey in the central dome of mosque complex, where they have begun imaging and mapping. The ASI team has entered the 'tehkhana' (basement), which is under the possession of Vyas family, but has not entered the other basement," says Subhash Nandlal Joshi, lawyer representing Hindu side in Gyanvapi case.
Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders held a meeting in Mumbai earlier today regarding the third meeting of INDIA alliance, scheduled to be held in the city later this month.
The Enforcement Directorate has taken possession of four villas and 6.75 acres of land in Kerala's Munnar district as part of a money laundering investigation against the banned Popular Front of India. The assets are worth a total Rs 2.53 crore (book value) and belong to Munnar Villa Vista Pvt Ltd. They were provisionally attached by the federal probe agency on January 7 and the adjudicating authority of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) confirmed it on June 30, the ED said in a statement on Saturday.
The order of the adjudicating authority paved way for the agency to take possession of the land and the four villas, it said.
(With PTI inputs)
"On one hand, violence happened in Haryana and on the other, ministers are saying that they did not know about it. This shows the failure of state government to take care of law and order situation," says Punjab Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Nuh violence.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has arrived in Jeddah to participate in a summit of national security advisers and other officials being hosted Saudi Arabia on Saturday to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Doval was welcomed at the Jeddah Airport by Indian Ambassador to Saudi ArabiaSuhel Khan and Consul General Mohammed Shahid Alam.
Jaipur: BJP Yuva Morcha workers hold protest near Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence over the recent incidents of crimes against women and girls in the state.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets former President of Mongolia, Nambaryn Enkhbayar in Delhi.
In Jaipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leaders staged a massive protest against the Congress government in Rajasthan over the crime against women in the state, especially the Bhilwara rape case wherein a minor was gang-raped and later murdered.
BJP workers hit the streets against Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government in Jaipur over the atrocities against women in the state and other issues.
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ pic.twitter.com/Oohz7tmyao
Speaking to reporters about the Bhilwara rape case, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "Yesterday in the Bhilwara incident, the police arrested the 4-5 accused at night. What else the police will do?... In terms of carrying out an action, we are number one among all the states...To dilute the Manipur incidents where PM Modi has committed a huge blunder...You are comparing such a state (Manipur) with Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh...This is politics and we don't approve of it."
Jaipur: After the burnt body of a minor girl was found in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot says, "Yesterday in the Bhilwara incident, the police arrested the 4-5 accused at night. What else the police will do?... In terms of carrying out an action, we are number one among all the states...To dilute the Manipur incidents where PM Modi has committed a huge blunder...You are comparing such a state (Manipur) with Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh...This is politics and we don't approve of it."
The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed former MLA Kapil Mishra as the vice president of its Delhi unit.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has registered a case against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other accused in connection with the BMC COVID Centre scam. The case has been lodged under sections 420 (cheating) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"I strongly denounce Union Home Minister Amit Shah's audacious push for Hindi acceptance. It's a blatant attempt to subjugate non-Hindi speakers. Tamil Nadu rejects any form of Hindi hegemony and imposition. Our language and heritage define us – we won't be enslaved by Hindi! Many states like Karnataka, West Bengal also have been vehemently resisting #HindiImposition. Hon'ble Amit Shah, please take heed of the growing resistance! Igniting the embers of the '1965 Anti-Hindi Imposition Agitations' would be an unwise move," said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
As the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex is underway, Aezaj, who is the handler of the Gyanvapi mosque, gave the keys, and the ASI survey team has found idols, the lotus symbol, and Kalas, said the sources