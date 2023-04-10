India News LIVE: Union Min Nitin Gadkari To Review Construction Work Of Zojila Tunnel

Quick links:
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will review the construction going on at western portal of Zojila tunnel connecting Kashmir with Ladakh.
Sonamarg, J&K | Work is in full swing on western portal of Zojila tunnel connecting Kashmir with Ladakh. Tunnel passes under Zoji La pass in the Himalayas b/w Ganderbal of Kashmir & Drass town in Kargil dist of Ladakh. Out of 13.14 kms, 5.83 km of tunnel excavation is completed pic.twitter.com/C7RdYOY3B5— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023
Security forces conduct flag march in Jamshedpur's Kadma police station area following an incident of stone pelting and arson, in Jharkhand. Notably, section 144 CrPc has been enforced in the area. Authorities have also banned mobile internet facility in the area.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit his former constituency Wayanad in Kerala on 11th April, the first time after his disqualification as MP. During his visit, he will address a public rally and hold a roadshow.
Senior BJP leader and central minister Bisheswar Tudu courted a controversy by claiming that many of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are "dacoits".
Himachal Pradesh: Several shops & houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Banjar area in Kullu district during the early hours today. Fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several shops & houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Banjar area in Kullu district during the early hours today. Fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/GlTl57HI3u— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh today where he will be attending various events and will be interacting with ITBP personnel in Kibithoo.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath has "revived the pride of our faith" and appreciated the development works undertaken by the state government in Ayodhya.
Three children dead in accident after vehicle plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand. The accident occurred near Pujargaon on the Pujargaon-Lavarkha-Dodag-Thapla motorway. The driver, identified as Vijender Lal, jumped out of the vehicle before it fell into the gorge, they said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a heartwarming story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when the PM had the courage to stand up against unjust treatment to an elderly woman in Gujarat during his younger days.
Sachin Pilot has taken on Ashok Gehlot in full public view in yet another embarrassment for the Congress party. On Sunday, Pilot, the 45-year-old chief ministerial hopeful, who has long felt that he deserves the top job in Rajasthan, called a press conference to call out the Gehlot government for not taking action against alleged corruption during the Vasundhara Raje regime and even announced a one-day hunger strike on April 11 against his own party’s government. The Congress high command, which seems to weigh political heft squarely on the basis of proximity to the Gandhi family, has come out in support of Gehlot.
The BJP unit in Karnataka is likely to release the full list of candidates for the coming state assembly polls on Monday, April 10. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said candidates have been chosen based on certain directions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also confirmed that he would again contest the Karnataka elections from his hometown of Shiggaon in Haveri district.