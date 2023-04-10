India News LIVE: Union Min Nitin Gadkari To Review Construction Work Of Zojila Tunnel

Sachin Pilot has taken on Ashok Gehlot in full public view in yet another embarrassment for the Congress party. On Sunday, Pilot, the 45-year-old chief ministerial hopeful, who has long felt that he deserves the top job in Rajasthan, called a press conference to call out the Gehlot government for not taking action against alleged corruption during the Vasundhara Raje regime and even announced a one-day hunger strike on April 11 against his own party’s government. The Congress high command, which seems to weigh political heft squarely on the basis of proximity to the Gandhi family, has come out in support of Gehlot.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE