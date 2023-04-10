India News LIVE: Union Min Nitin Gadkari To Review Construction Work Of Zojila Tunnel

Last Updated:

India News LIVE:

The BJP unit in Karnataka is likely to release the full list of candidates for the coming state assembly polls today. Union Minister Nitin will review the construction work in Zoji La tunnel today.

Amrit Burman
10:12 IST, April 10th 2023
Nitin Gadkari to review construction work of Zoji La tunnel

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will review the construction going on at western portal of Zojila tunnel connecting Kashmir with Ladakh.

09:18 IST, April 10th 2023
Security forces conduct flag march in Jamshedpur's Kadma area

Security forces conduct flag march in Jamshedpur's Kadma police station area following an incident of stone pelting and arson, in Jharkhand. Notably, section 144 CrPc has been enforced in the area. Authorities have also banned mobile internet facility in the area.



09:02 IST, April 10th 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on April 11

 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit his former constituency Wayanad in Kerala on 11th April, the first time after his disqualification as MP. During his visit, he will address a public rally and hold a roadshow.

07:54 IST, April 10th 2023
Union Min Bisheswar Tudu calls out officers appointed through UPSC 'dacoits'

Senior BJP leader and central minister Bisheswar Tudu courted a controversy by claiming that many of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are "dacoits".

07:40 IST, April 10th 2023
Fire engulfs several shops, houses in Himachal Pradesh's Banjar area, no casualities reported

Himachal Pradesh: Several shops & houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Banjar area in Kullu district during the early hours today. Fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported.

07:36 IST, April 10th 2023
Amit Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh today

 

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh today where he will be attending various events and will be interacting with ITBP personnel in Kibithoo.

07:19 IST, April 10th 2023
'Yogi Adityanath revived pride of our faith', says Maharashtra CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath has "revived the pride of our faith" and appreciated the development works undertaken by the state government in Ayodhya.

07:05 IST, April 10th 2023
Three children killed after car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Three children dead in accident after vehicle plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand. The accident occurred near Pujargaon on the Pujargaon-Lavarkha-Dodag-Thapla motorway. The driver, identified as Vijender Lal, jumped out of the vehicle before it fell into the gorge, they said. 

07:00 IST, April 10th 2023
Assam CM shares story of how PM Modi stood up for women in his younger days

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a heartwarming story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when the PM had the courage to stand up against unjust treatment to an elderly woman in Gujarat during his younger days. 

06:53 IST, April 10th 2023
As Sachin Pilot revives war with Ashok Gehlot, take a look at short history of a long conflict

Sachin Pilot has taken on Ashok Gehlot in full public view in yet another embarrassment for the Congress party. On Sunday, Pilot, the 45-year-old chief ministerial hopeful, who has long felt that he deserves the top job in Rajasthan, called a press conference to call out the Gehlot government for not taking action against alleged corruption during the Vasundhara Raje regime and even announced a one-day hunger strike on April 11 against his own party’s government. The Congress high command, which seems to weigh political heft squarely on the basis of proximity to the Gandhi family, has come out in support of Gehlot. 

06:44 IST, April 10th 2023
BJP likely to release candidates list for Karnataka Assembly polls today

The BJP unit in Karnataka is likely to release the full list of candidates for the coming state assembly polls on Monday, April 10. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said candidates have been chosen based on certain directions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also confirmed that he would again contest the Karnataka elections from his hometown of Shiggaon in Haveri district.

