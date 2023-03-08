India News LIVE: AAP Accuses BJP Of Targeting Oppn, 'Lalu, KCR's Daughter Facing Enquiry'

Quick links:
Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday accused BJP of targeting the opposition. "Lalu ji is facing enquiry, KCR's daughter facing enquiry but BJP MLA or Adani are not facing any kind of enquiry," he said.
He added, "Bharatiya Janata Party wants to defame AAP and is even trying to kill AAP leaders."
Tibetan Women’s Association on Wednesday, March 8, celebrated International Women’s Day in Dharamshala. "This year's theme for International Women's Day is 'embracing equity'. Without gender equity today, a sustainable future remains away," said Lhamo Chunzum, joint secretary of the Tibetan Women's Association.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met TIPRA Motha party chairman Pradyot Debbarma. The meeting is underway at the State Guest House in Agartala.
BJP IT Wing District president Anbarasan stated, "I have worked for BJP for years. People know that I have never expected any position. Considering the unusual scenario in the party for the past few days I have decided to resign from the party." The statement bears the signature of 10 IT Wing District Secretaries and 2 IT Wing District Deputy Secretaries.
After taking oath as Tripura CM for the second time, CM Manik Saha said, "Under the guidance of PM Modi, our govt will continue to serve the people of Tripura with renewed dedication to fulfil their aspirations & ensure overall development & prosperity of the state. We are committed to building 'Unnata Tripura, Shrestha Tripura'."
YSRTP chief YS Sharmila who was staging a protest against the Telangana govt over atrocities against women at Tank Bund was reportedly taken into preventive custody. Following this, she was first shifted to Bollaram police station and is now being shifted to her residence in Lotus Pond.
Maharashtra Deputy CM and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday tabled Maharashtra Economic Survey for the year 2023-24 in the Assembly. As per the advance estimates, during 2022-23 the State economy is expected to grow by 6.8 per cent and the Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.0 per cent. The fiscal Deficit is expected to be at 2.5% in FY2022-23.
CM Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, arrived at the ED office for interrogation in the LIFE Mission scam case, for the second consecutive day.
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's aide Mithun Rai stoked a fresh controversy with his comments ahead of the assembly elections in the state, saying that the Muslim rulers gave the land to build the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi.
An Indian Navy chopper has met with an accident near the Mumbai coast. According to a Navy spokesperson, Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured the safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inspected Narendra Modi Stadium at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex in Ahmedabad ahead of the 4th & final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Notably, PM Modi & Australian PM Anthony Albanese will watch the first day of the match that begins on March 9.
According to sources, BRS MLC K Kavitha is likely to meet her father and Telangana CM, KCR at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the CM today. After a discussion with KCR, Kavitha will take a call on whether to attend the ED questioning on Thursday or not, sources claimed. Notably, the central agency summoned the BRS MLC in connection with the Delhi liquor case.
AIADMK celebrated International Women'sDay in Chennai, near their party office. AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami cut a 75-kg cake on the occasion.
BJP leader Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along will Saha, others who will take oaths as cabinet ministers are Ratan Lal Nath, Pranjit Singh Roy, Santana Chakma, Sushant Chowdhury, Tinku Roy, Vikas Debvarma, Sudhanshu Das and Shuklacharan Noyatia.
Addressing the media, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj attacked the BJP-led Centra and said, "You are not able to harm AAP politically, now you are bent on killing our top leaders? Is the Prime Minister taking revenge for the defeat in MCD like this? Manish ji will remain in Vipassana Cell, why has he been kept with Hardened Criminals despite the Court's order?" Bhardwaj claimed the arrested leader 'kept with dangerous criminals' in Tihar jail.
Celebrating the festival of Holi at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence in Delhi, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, "It's a great honour for me to be here, I want to thank the minister for hosting me. This is my first time and I am very excited to be part of it."
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal who was also present with other BJP leaders at the Holi celebrations at Singh's residence, said, "US & India are natural allies. We have a lot of good partnerships & coalitions that we are creating. The agenda is full of possibilities and we're working together for a safe, secure Indo-Pacific... We're working together to secure resilient supply chains, to ensure critical minerals and semiconductors are available for countries who are trusted partners of each other. US-India are strategic allies. We're expanding our relationship as 2 friends, trusted partners."
The BSF jawans celebrate the festival of Holi at the Border Security Force (BSF) HQ in Punjab's Khasa.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has responded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam case and said that she will cooperate with the central agency. She also said that she will seek "legal opinion" on the date of attending the ED summons.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reached Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before the beginning of his "puja" on Holi. Earlier on Tuesday, the CM said that he will pray for the country on Holi as he claimed those doing good work are being arrested while those looting the country are getting away.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday planted a sapling at State Guest House, Koinadhora Hills, Assam. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Gulab Katria accompanied him. Taking to his Twitter, CM Himanta said that planting of sapling "is symbolic of Modi ji's reiteration of seeding of idea of continued peace & progress in the region."
After the incident of cops thrashing widows of Pulwama martyrs, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of gaining political mileage using the assault. Without directly naming BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who has been sitting on a ‘dharna’ with the widows of the martyrs, Gehlot said, “Some BJP leaders are disrespecting the wives of the martyrs by using them to gain political mileage. This has never been the tradition of Rajasthan. I condemn it.”
#BREAKING | After incident of cops thrashing Pulwama widows, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of gaining political mileage using the assault.— Republic (@republic) March 8, 2023
French Navy Ships FS Dixmude, an amphibious helicopter carrier and La Fayette, frigate are visiting Kochi from 6-10 March as part of a circumnavigation mission, Jeanne d'Arc. Rear Admiral Emmanuel Slaars (ALINDIEN), Captain Emmanuel Mocard and Lt Cdr Ghislain Deleplanque called on Rear Admiral J Singh, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command on 6th March and discussed a wide range of issues of maritime cooperation between the two Navies.
Notably, during the ongoing visit, the French team visited professional training schools & ships of Southern Naval Command. Cross-training visits and professional & social interaction including sports fixtures were some of the highlights of the visit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Holi wishes to the nation. "Best wishes for Holi. May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life," PM Modi tweeted.
The Prime Minister also paid tribute to "Nari Shakti" on the occasion of International Women's Day. "We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress. Our Government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said in his tweet tributing the women.
According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to appear in Delhi on March 10 for questioning in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam case. The investigating agency wants to confront the BRS leader with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai who the ED arrested on Tuesday, as per sources. (Read full story)
Devotees take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' and offer prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of Hola Mohalla 2023.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese who will begin his official state visit to India on March 8, said, "Today I’m bringing a delegation of ministers & business leaders to India...At the kind invitation of PM Narendra Modi, we'll be visiting Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Trade with India presents Australian businesses and workers with tremendous opportunities for growth." Notably, according to a press release issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday, the Australian leader will visit Ahmedabad on March 8, 2023. The next day he will visit Mumbai, before finally heading to New Delhi.
In a joint operation, Baramulla police and CRPF arrested two terrorist associates of LeT (TRF) namely Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Reyaz Ahmad Khan on Tuesday in Baramulla. According to the police, two AK-47 Magazines, 15 rounds of AK-47, 20 blank posters of banned LeT (TRF) and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.
"During questioning, they revealed that they are working as terrorist associates with the banned terrorist outfit LeT (TRF). A case under sections of the Arms and UA (P) Act stands registered in Police station Kunzer. Further investigation underway," the Baramulla police said in a statement.
Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against Priyanka Gandhi PA for allegedly threatening ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Congress leader Archana Gautam. "A case has been registered against Sandeep Singh on the complaint of Archana Gautam. Further probe underway," SP Meerut said. An FIR has been registered aginst Singh under sections 504, 506 and SC, ST Act.
Trouble has mounted for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal as a Delhi court on Wednesday sent him to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 10 in an alleged money laundering case related to West Bengal cattle smuggling case. This comes after the central agency moved a plea seeking 14-day custody of Mondal in the Delhi court.
BJP leader Manik Saha will again be sworn in as Tripura Chief Minister in Agartala today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Manik Saha will take oath as the state's chief minister for the second time at the Vivekananda ground. The PM will participate in the programme,” Subrata Chakraborty, BJP Tripura unit spokesperson said. Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will also be present at the oath-taking ceremony. Notably, the saffron party won the Tripura elections by bagging 32 seats in the polls for the 60-seat assembly.