India News LIVE: AAP Accuses BJP Of Targeting Oppn, 'Lalu, KCR's Daughter Facing Enquiry'

Celebrating the festival of Holi at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence in Delhi, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, "It's a great honour for me to be here, I want to thank the minister for hosting me. This is my first time and I am very excited to be part of it."

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal who was also present with other BJP leaders at the Holi celebrations at Singh's residence, said, "US & India are natural allies. We have a lot of good partnerships & coalitions that we are creating. The agenda is full of possibilities and we're working together for a safe, secure Indo-Pacific... We're working together to secure resilient supply chains, to ensure critical minerals and semiconductors are available for countries who are trusted partners of each other. US-India are strategic allies. We're expanding our relationship as 2 friends, trusted partners."