India Received Normal Monsoon Rainfall During June 2022: Centre Tells Lok Sabha

The Centre on Wednesday said that the monsoon rainfall had been normal for the country during June 2022, with excess rainfall over the east and the north-east and deficient rainfall over central India.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh informed about the early onset of southwest monsoon and said that this is an inherent property observed in the inter-annual variability of monsoon behaviour.

"This year the monsoon onset over Kerala was on May 29 against the normal date of June 1 (three days ahead of the normal date). It covered the entire country on July 2, against the normal date of July 8 i.e., six days ahead of the normal date for monsoon coverage for the entire country," the official document read.

The monsoon rainfall had been normal during June 2022, with 92% of the Long Period Average (LPA). The LPA of the rainfall for the month of June was recorded 165.4 mm based on the data for 1971-2020. Notably, the rainfall in June is said to be normal if it is within 92-108% of LPA.

5 states show decreasing trends in Southwest monsoon

The Union Minister quoted IMD in his reply and informed that five states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Nagaland have shown significant decreasing trends in southwest monsoon rainfall during the last 30 years period (1989-2018). It was also revealed Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh also showed significant decreasing trends in recent years.

Meanwhile, other states did not show any significant changes in southwest monsoon rainfall during the same time period.

The official document also stated that with regard to the frequency of heavy rainfall days, a significant increasing trend is observed over Saurashtra and Kutch, south-eastern parts of Rajasthan, northern parts of Tamil Nadu, northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of southwest Odisha, many parts of Chhattisgarh, southwest Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur, Mizoram, Konkan, Goa and Uttarakhand.

Indian summer monsoon typically starts in the month of June and ends by September. During this time, large areas of western and central India receive more than 90% of their total annual precipitation. While southern and northwestern India receive 50-75% of their total annual rainfall.

India and Southeast Asia mostly depend on the summer monsoon as winter monsoon majorly affects countries like India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.