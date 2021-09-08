India, Russia Hold NSA-level Talks To Discuss Wide Range Of Issues Related To Afghanistan

India and Russia on Wednesday agreed to coordinate their approaches in multilateral formats regarding the Afghan settlement and also stressed the need to prevent escalation of violence in the war-torn country.

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev discussed both countries' efforts in an attempt to create conditions for a peaceful settlement on the basis of an intra-Afghan dialogue, informed Russian Embassy in New Delhi.

During the meeting, both leaders also discussed humanitarian and migration problems in the war-ravaged country, the Russian embassy added. It should be noted here that this was the follow-up meeting between the two countries after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin had telephonic conversations in August.

"As a follow-up to the telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24, an exchange of views took place on the military, political and socio-economic situation in Afghanistan," the Russian embassy said.

It is worth mentioning here that the meeting between both countries a day after the Taliban announced its new interim government in Afghanistan which will be headed by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura.'

Besides, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Chairman of Taliban's Political Office in Doha, and Mullah Abdus Salam have been announced as Akhund's deputies. Notably, the Taliban's secretive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has also issued a statement announcing that the newly-appointed government would uphold Sharia Law.

India, Russia discuss a range of security issues

It should be noted here that during the meeting, India also emphasised other international terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan as well as Pakistan's links with the Taliban. Showing concerns over the security of minorities including Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan, India pointed out links of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI with terror groups in the war-torn country such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Besides, both countries also discussed a range of other issues like future bilateral cooperation among security agencies, including upgrading consultations and exchange of information. Earlier in the day, General Nikolay Patrushev also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Russian delegate is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With ANI inputs)

Image Credits: ANI