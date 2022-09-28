'India Sanatan Country, PFI's Activities Won't Be Tolerated,' Says BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur on Wednesday welcomed the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organisations after massive pan-India raids against the outfit in which multiple people were arrested,

The Bhopal MP stated that India is a Sanatan country and activities of PFI won't be tolerated here. She also accused the Congress of "increasing the morale" of such organisations.

Speaking to reporters, Sadhvi Pragya said, "Terrorism of any kind is not acceptable in India. India is a Sanatan country, the activities of PFI won't be tolerated. If Congress is saying there are more such outfits, then it should prove it. Congress itself supports such organisations and increases their morale. I welcome the ban on PFI by the Modi government."

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has also welcomed the ban on PFI by the Centre terming it as an "internal surgical strike."

"This (the ban on PFI) is a welcome step. The Centre's action against PFI is an internal surgical strike. The BJP government doesn't believe in the politics of appeasement," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested 25 persons in the last three days in the state, including 21 from eight districts on Tuesday. Four more arrests were made today.

Centre bans PFI & its affiliates for 5 years

The Modi government on Wednesday banned the PFI and its associates for five years in the exercise of the powers under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), accusing them of having "links" with terror groups like ISIS.

Besides PFI, the organisations which were also declared banned under the UAPA include Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, Rehab India Foundation, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, National Women's Front, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.