India Slams Pakistan & China's Move To Block Global UN Terrorist Organisation Designation

India has again lambasted Pakistan and China for blocking New Delhi's call to designate terrorist organisations in the list of the United Nations. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, during a UNSC briefing in New York on Thursday, said that the international community should collectively call out those who provide safe haven to terrorists and stand with them including in the UNSC sanctions regime. Further, explaining the current scenario, the Foreign Secretary said that the nature of conflicts has undergone paradigm shifts and it has become more complex and uncertain.

"Today both the political and security environment and the nature of conflicts have undergone paradigm shifts. It has become more complex, uncertain, volatile and unambiguous," Kwatra said during a debate on "integrating effective resilience building in peace operations for sustainable peace". During the briefing, he said that New Delhi strongly recognises the privacy of national governments and authorities in identifying and driving priorities, strategies and activities for sustaining peace. Also, he underscored India's immense contribution to the peacekeeping missions and added that the need of the hour is a holistic approach.

"Missions are often burdened with objects that go beyond the traditional mandate of peacekeeping...need of the hour is a holistic approach. Indian peacekeepers, nearly 5800 personnel are deployed in 9 out of 12 active UN peacekeeping missions. We have also been active members of the peacebuilding commission," the Foreign Secretary added. Meanwhile, regarding the situation of peacekeeping and peacebuilding globally, Kwatra said India, as the world's largest democracy, believes that representative and inclusive governance structures will help stabilise peace and safeguard fundamental rights.

India presented an audiotape of Pakistan-based terrorist involved in the 26/11 attack

It is worth mentioning during the last briefing, India presented the detailed role of Pakistan in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. It presented an audio clip of Pakistan-based terrorist Sajid Mir. In the audio clip, he is heard directing the attack on Chabad House during Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. Playing the audio clip, India presented undeniable evidence against Pakistan. The clip was played by a senior Intelligence Bureau officer, Pankaj Thakur at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) meeting at Taj Mahal Palace.

Image: ANI/AP