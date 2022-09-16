'India Stands Tall': BJP Slams Cong For Tweet On PM Modi's Position In Pic At SCO Summit

After Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the positioning of the Indian flag at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, the Bharartiya Janata Party (BJP) has now hit back at the grand old party. The latter highlighted 'similarities' between the thinking of Congress and Pakistan and accused them of trying to 'create an artificial equivalence.'

In response to Gaurav Gogoi's tweet, BJP National Spokesperson and senior Advocate of Supreme Court Gaurav Bhatia took to the micro-blogging platform and wrote, "Lot of similarities between the thinking of Congress and Pakistan, both trying to create an artificial equivalence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects the collective will of India, India stands tall. Remember where India stands, the line starts from there itself. (sic)"

Bhatia's remark came after the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi hit out at the PM Modi-led BJP government for the positioning of tricolour at the extreme corner and it being balanced by Pakistan at the opposite end.

Sharing a picture of PM Modi and the Heads of participating states of SCO and international organisations posing for a group photograph, the Congress leader said, "A poor show at the beginning from Ministry of External Affairs and Prime Minister Modi. Our strong nation India is positioned at the extreme end and balanced by Pakistan at the opposite end." "I am not seeing red eyes but closed eyes," he added in Hindi.

In addition to his comments over the photo session of SCO leaders and the positioning of Indian flag, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, in another tweet, accused PM Modi of failing on all fronts in the run-up to SCO in Samarkand.

"Getting a lot of attention on my tweet. Let me reiterate it is the Prime Minister’s duty to protect the dignity of the Indian flag, territorial integrity and economic potential. PM Modi has failed on all fronts in the run-up to SCO in Samarkand," he wrote.

Further alleging that these photo sessions are negotiated in advance, Gogoi in a series of tweets added, "These photo-ops are negotiated in advance and Prime Minister Modi and MEA has failed to urge upon the host country India’s potential has a strategically important ally. Indian strategic interests continue to suffer under PM Modi and the BJP government."

However, the allegation was questionable as PM Modi was seen standing near China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin in some of the other pictures at the event.

Notably, PM Modi on Thursday arrived in Uzbekistan's Samarkand to attend the 22nd regional summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This is the first in-person summit of the SCO in two years in the historic Uzbek city of Samarkand, which will deliberate on major regional security challenges and issues like trade, investment and energy supplies.