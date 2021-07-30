India Strongly Opposes 'so-called' Elections In PoK, Terms It 'illegal'

Terming it 'illegal,' Indian Government and defence expert have strongly raised their voice against Pakistan's exercise in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The recent elections in the area where the Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) emerged as victorious have not only been opposed by the Indian authorities but also by those living in the area. Indian defence expert, Anil Gaur while speaking to the media clearly stated that these attempts are to hurt the sentiments of the people and Pakistan's attempt to act as the area belongs to them.

Gaur also revealed that the United Nations have clearly asked Pakistan to vacate the area and hand it over to the Indian people.

"India has rejected the so-called elections held in Pakistan occupied Kashmir because that entire area is the area of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir which automatically belonged to India when Maharaja Harisingh proceeded here. The United Nations resolutions very clearly state that Pakistan is the aggressor and has to vacate that area and hand it over to the Indian people. Now Pakistan instead of doing all that is trying to legitimize that area by holding so-called elections. These elections are nothing but an attempt to put some wounds to the people and try to portray that this area belongs to Pakistan," added Anil Gaur, defence expert.

Meanwhile, Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that if Pakistan does not stop its actions right now then India clearly knows how to act in such conditions.

"The way Pakistan has done so-called elections in the PoK is illegal and not only India is saying this but also those living in PoK are saying the same. Pakistan has already lost Bangladesh due to its activities and today we are seeing demonstrations even in Balochistan, Karachi. Pakistan should take care of its areas instead of trying to capture the Kashmir area otherwise India knows how to take actions against this," added former Dy CM, Gupta.

India slams sham elections

Days after the so-called 'general elections' were held in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that declared the Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) as victorious, India hit out at its neighbour calling it a 'cosmetic exercise' rejected by the local people.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the sham elections in PoK were an attempt to camouflage Pakistan's illegal occupation.