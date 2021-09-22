India Successfully Dealt with Terrorism & COVID Under PM Modi's Leadership: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a three-day visit to the United States of America on Wednesday lined up with a series of pivotal talks including the UN General Assembly, the Quad Summit and Indo-US bilateral meet with the US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC.

The visit will mark PM Modi's maiden call to the US in person following President Joe Biden's assumption of charges early this year. The delegation along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi includes External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"India under Modi has dealt with terrorism, expansionism and COVID"

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar in the backdrop of PM Modi's visit addressed a press conference in New Delhi where he said that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has successfully dealt with issues like terrorism, expansionism and COVID.

"India had fought and won against issues like terrorism, expansionism and COVID under PM Modi's leadership. He has led the country unitedly in its resilient fight against all these three issues of terrorism, expansionism and COVID," Chandrashekhar said.

Highest exports, highest Agri production this year: Chandrashekhar

"One of the points that the world is recognising about our honourable PM's leadership is that not only had we fought against these three difficult challenges but he (PM Modi) and his govt have vaccinated more than 81 crore people. The economy has rebounded strongly and has received a record FDI of over 61 bn dollars. We have recorded the highest ever exports and the highest ever agricultural production this year," the Minister said.

"India to soon become fastest growing economy"

Chandrashekhar also asserted that India will soon become the fastest-growing nation. "We have shown the world that the Indian economy is not just resilient and is bouncing back expecting to become the fastest growing economy crossing 10 per cent this financial year."

Talking about PM Modi's influence across the globe, Chandrashekhar said, "Our PM is recognised across the globe. Over the last 7.5 years, PM Modi has been recognised by countries globally, ranging from Saudi Arabia and UAE on one end to Russia and France on the other with global recognition and awards across different nations," the Union Minister said.

PM Modi's foreign policy: Keeping India first, the nation first: MoS Chandrashekhar

"This is a vindication of the last 7 years of PM Modi's foreign policy of keeping India first, the nation first. Today India is on the global stage under Modi leadership is playing a significant role in shaping the future of the world its trade and technology," Chandrashekhar added.

Talking about Afghanistan, Chandrashekhar said, "The potential spread of terrorism and Afghanistan becoming an epicentre of global terrorism is an issue that the whole world is concerned about. It is the same ideology and the same cast of characters that woke up the world in 2001 with the threat of terrorism." The Foreign Secretary has yesterday said that it is expected to figure in these talks among the leaders.

Image: RAJEEV CHANDRASHEKHAR MP-FACEBOOK/PTI