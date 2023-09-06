‘India, That Is Bharat...’: Jaishankar Invites Critics To Read The Constitution

‘India, that is Bharat’ - the phrase was quoted by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar while reacting to the ongoing India vs Bharat row triggered by G20 dinner invite, as it mentioned 'President of Bharat' instead of customary 'President of India'. Dr S Jaishankar, in an interview to ANI, invited those having an issue to read the Constitution of India.

Taking a dig at the Opposition parties making a furore out of an invitation card, External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar asserted that addressing the nation as ‘Bharat’ emphasises on the meaning and understanding associated with it. “Look when you say Bharat in a sense, a meaning and understanding and a connotation that comes with it and is reflected in our constitution as well,” said the minister while speaking to ANI after being asked if the government plans to reposition the country as Bharat during the G20 summit.

Jaishankar said that the ones having an issue with the G20 dinner invite must go and give a reading ton the Constitution of India. “India that is Bharat, it is there in the Constitution. Please, I would invite everybody to read it,” said the external affairs minister.

While the Opposition parties have come down heavily over the invite, calling it a drama, the Bhartiya Janata Party leaders have stood up with the choice. As per PTI, the name ‘Bharat’ has been consciously used in multiple documents related to the G20 summit.