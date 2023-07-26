India Will Be Among Top 3 Economies In My Third Term: PM Modi Predicts Lok Sabha 2024

PM Narendra Modi, on July 26, prophesised his third term in office and declared that India will soon be among the top three economies in the world. Speaking at the inauguration of the IECC Complex in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, PM Modi gave a guarantee of making India the third biggest economy in the world. India currently stands at the 5th position with $3.7 trillion after the US, China, Japan and Germany. "In (my) third term, India will be in the top three economies. And this is Modi's guarantee," he said in his address.

"I want to tell my countrymen that after 2024, the country's growth will be even faster in the third term. And in my third term, you will witness your dreams being fulfilled," the PM further said predicting BJP's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Friends, there is a revolution of development underway in India. In the last nine years, we have spent Rs 34 lakh crore for the development of infrastructure," PM Modi said. "In the last 70 years, only 20,000 km of railway lines were electrified. Whereas in the last nine years, electrification of more than 40,000 km of rail lines has been done. Before 2014, only 600 meters of the metro line were being laid. Today, six km of metro lines are being completed every month," he further said.

The PM also underscored the increase in the length of roads from less than four lakh km in 2014 in villages across India to over 7.15 km today. The BJP government also increased the number of airports from 70 before 2014 to about 150 in 2023, he said.

"We have an aim for the next 25 years. We have to take India to that position that our freedom fighters would've thought of taking. India can definitely become a developed nation," PM Modi said citing Niti Aayog's report which revealed that about 13.5 crore people came out of the poverty line in just five years.

PM Modi calls out negativity brigade

During his speech, PM Modi also called out a faction always critical of the developmental work by the Centre. "Some people have a tendency to comment and stop good work. When 'Kartavya Path' was being built, many things were running on the front page of newspapers as breaking news. It was raised in courts as well, but when it was constructed, the same people said that it is good," PM Modi said.

"I am sure the 'Toli' will also accept 'Bharat Mandapam' and it is also possible that they might come here to deliver a lecture in a seminar," he added.

The IECC Complex or the Bharat Mandapam has been built at an area of approximately 123 acres and has a seating capacity for 7,000 people. This makes it bigger than Australia's Sydney Opera House which has a capacity of 5,500. This Complex will also be the venue where India will host the G20 meeting in September this year.