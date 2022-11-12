India To Host 3rd 'No Money For Terror' Conference; Shah To Focus On Combating Terrorism

Ministry of Home Affairs will organise a 3rd Ministerial ‘No Money for Terror’ conference in Delhi for two days - November 18 and 19. Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the gathering, which will focus on discussing the topic of ways to combat terror financing.

It’s important to note, India hosted two major global conventions connected with combating terrorism in October - the annual General Assembly of the Interpol in Delhi and a special session of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai. Representatives from over 75 countries will participate in the conference.

Third major conference on terrorism in two months

According to MHA, the hosting of the conference shows the importance given by the Modi government to fight international terrorism, pursuing the zero-tolerance policy against this menace and having a dialogue about it on international forums.

As per MHA's release, Shah will address the conference and talk about the country’s fight against terror machinery and the support infrastructure employed by India to neutralise and achieve success against it.

Dismantling terror financing

Apart from taking forward the discussions in the past two conferences in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019), the gathering will also hold deliberations on technical, legal, regulatory and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorism financing, Shah said and added India is also likely to anchor and expedite the pace for similar high-level official and political discussions stressed on dismantling terror financing.

India has suffered extensively in the last three decades from terror incidents and completely understands the trauma and pain other nations are going through from the menace of terrorism. It’s also relevant to mention, in order to express solidarity with other nations fighting terrorism and to enhance close cooperation, India was host to two counter-terrorism events in October - One in Mumbai (Special session on UN Counter-Terrorism Committee) and the other in Delhi (the annual General Assembly of the Interpol).

The major discussion points at the ‘No Money for Terror’ conference include global trends in terrorism and terror financing, the use of formal and informal channels to fund terror operations, emerging technologies and terrorist financing and the required international collaboration to fight the challenges thus emanating.

IMAGE: PTI