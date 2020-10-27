India-US 2+2 Talks: Mark Esper Calls For 'free & Open Indo-Pacific For All'; Slams China

US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper on Tuesday asserted that the US stands shoulder-to-shoulder with India in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilising activities by China.

"Based on our shared values and common interests, we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all, particularly in light of increasing aggression and destabilising activities by China", Mark Esper said while addressing the 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence secretary Mark Esper arrived in the national capital on Monday for 2+2 ministerial dialogue with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Their visit comes at a time when India and China are locked in a serious military conflict along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Their visit also holds significance as America is going into the presidential election on 3 November, next week.

Adding further the defense secretary said as the world confronts a global pandemic and growing security challenges, the India-US partnership is more important than ever to ensure security, stability and prosperity of the region and the world.

US & India taking steps to strengthen the cooperation against all threats

Meanwhile, the United States State Secy Mike Pompeo said that the US and India are taking steps to strengthen the cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by the Chinese Communist Party. Last year, we've expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have held joint exercises in Indian ocean, Pompeo said.

"U.S values India as a multi-lateral partner, whether it's through the quad, making Afghan peace negotiation successful or working together during India's upcoming term on UN security council, we continue to support India's permanent membership of UNSC", U.S. State Secy Mike Pompeo said while addressing the dialogue.

He also took to his official Twitter handle to hail the relationship between the United States and India as he said that the bond between both the nations is built on the foundation of a longstanding friendship, partnership, and vibrant democratic traditions.

