'India Waiting For Answers': Smriti Irani Questions Kejriwal's Silence On Jain's Arrest

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's silence on Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's arrest in an alleged money laundering case. She said that Kejriwal should answer questions instead of insulting High Cand investigating agencies.

"Kejriwal shouldn't betray the country. India is waiting for answers. Kejriwal Ji shouldn't insult High Court and investigating agencies," Irani said in a press conference.

The Union Minister added, "Kejriwal should answer all questions. He should reveal the truth about Satyendar Jain. Why is Kejriwal silent? Kejriwal points out investigative agencies, but why does he not answer about black money related to Satyendar Jain?"

While questioning Kejriwal's silence, Irani said that Delhi High Court said in its order stated that "Rs 16.39 crore of black money was moved to four shell companies through hawala operators by Jain".

After Kejriwal called the allegations against Jain "fake' and "politically motivated", Irani on Tuesday put forward 10 questions to Kejriwal for defending its leader, asking why the party gave a "clean chit" to a corrupt person.

"Satendra Jain himself admitted that money laundering of Rs 16.39 crore was done through hawala business, should such a person continue to be a minister in your government even today?" Smriti Irani had asked while naming the shell companies.

Satyendar Jain in ED custody

On Monday, Jain was arrested by ED in a money laundering case, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier. The Delhi Minister was sent to ED custody till June 9 by a court on Tuesday which noted that his interrogation was needed to unearth the alleged larger conspiracy.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had accused Jain of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017.

ED has alleged that firms beneficially owned and controlled by the AAP leader receive accommodation entries to the tune of Rs.4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Additionally, these funds were purportedly used for the direct purchase of land or for the replay of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around the national capital.