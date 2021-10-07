India Wants China To Work On Early Resolution For Issues Along LAC: MEA

China is expected to collaborate to address the unresolved issue along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh as soon as possible, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, during the weekly media briefing, said that they expect China to try & resolve the outstanding issue along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh as soon as possible while adhering to all bilateral agreements and norms.

According to the MEA spokesperson, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, and the two leaders, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, discussed border tensions and disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in border areas. In response to Chinese aggressiveness along the Line of Control, he stated that China's reckless unilateral actions disrupt peace and tranquilly.

MEA spokesperson's statement

Bagchi further said, "On the larger issue of External Affairs Minister discussion, as you know he did meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of SCO in Tajikistan. We have given many statements on the issue. Earlier, we said that provocative unilateral measures of China result in disturbance of peace and tranquillity. We have repeated this many times."

He also blamed Chinese actions along the Line of Control for the Indian Army's counter-deployment. He said that in reaction to China's assertiveness, they counter-deployed their army to preserve their security interests. He also said that they highlighted the same issue in Tajikistan, and hope that China would work with them to resolve it so that the disengagement process in other places may continue. The disengagement process has been successful in some places, but it has not been successful in others.

Tensions between the two Asian superpowers continue to simmer

Last year, Indian and Chinese soldiers battled, resulting in multiple deaths on both sides. Despite the fact that the incident occurred over a year ago, tensions between the two Asian superpowers continue to simmer. India and China have undertaken more than 12 rounds of military talks and a series of diplomatic meetings, but tensions remain. Although some disengagement has occurred, India claims that complete disengagement will only result in de-escalation.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI