'India Will Be Free From NEET' Says TN CM Stalin As State Awaits President's Assent

After Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi assured that the anti-NEET bill would be forwarded for Presidential assent, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed confidence that the country would soon be free from the entrance test.

Stalin called on Ravi on Tuesday and urged him to expeditiously send the Bill to the President to exempt the state from the purview of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Recalling the Governor’s previous withdrawal of the bill and re-adoption of the same bill last month, CM Stalin said, "We did not get any news on the situation. So, I met the governor and inquired about the file. The Governor replied, 'I am also aware of the law. I can’t return it (Bill) to you a second time. I have no other option but to send it to the President'."

On Wednesday while presiding over the wedding of his cabinet colleague KN Nehru’s nephew in Chennai, the CM said, "I am confident that the country will soon be free from NEET."

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on February 8 adopted the anti-NEET Bill and sent it to Raj Bhavan for getting Presidential assent. The previous anti-NEET Bill, passed on September 13, 2021, by the DMK regime, was returned by Governor Ravi, saying that the Bill went against the interests of rural and economically poor students.

Since admission to medical colleges for the 2022-23 academic year is set to commence soon, the anti-NEET Bill should be sent to the Centre quickly, the Chief Minister underscored in his recent meeting with the Governor.

Governor Ravi assured CM Stalin that the anti-NEET Bill would be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind to obtain his nod.

Tamil Nadu Governor, ruling DMK clash over anti-NEET bill

The Governor and the ruling DMK, for the first time, crossed swords on NEET in January this year, following Ravi's remarks in his Republic Day address. Later, the Governor's office on February 3 said that the anti-NEET Bill (2021) was sent back to the Assembly.

The return of the Bill echoed in the Lok Sabha as well and the DMK and its ally Congress demanded that the Centre recall Governor Ravi. Subsequently, the state government held an all-party meeting and soon, the Bill was adopted again in the Assembly.

(With inputs from agency)