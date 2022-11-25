'India Will Be On Fire': Muslim Cleric Dares Government Not To Touch Private Madrassas

After the Uttarakhand Waqf board chairman announced that the state government will modernise the madrassas by bringing a dress code and NCERT books, a Muslim cleric has made a controversial statement saying the governments dared to touch the private madrassas, the country will burn.

Speaking to ANI, Muslim cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi said, "Every state has a madrassa board which comes under the government. In those Madrassas, they (the government) can order dress codes, they can play movies or songs, they can do whatever they want, and nobody is stopping them. (But) We won’t let you do anything in our private Madrassas, hear this out. Because Indian Muslims keep 4% of children from private madrasas to become maulvis and maulanas, If they try to interfere in that 4% of madrassas, all the Indian Muslims will stand against it. We won’t let them do this."

#BREAKING | Controversial remark by Muslim cleric. Amid madrasa survey in Uttarakhand, he said Muslims will stand up if government interferes with private madrassas. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/XOkFef06i8 — Republic (@republic) November 25, 2022

Adding further Rashidi said, "We don’t take anything from the government. These are the foolish people who gave their madrassas to the government for the sake of earning the government's income and now they are suffering the consequences. That’s why our big Maulavi and Ulemas tell others not to take any money from the government for Madrassas."

"We don’t need anything from anyone... Do whatever you want to do in the Madrassas under the government. But don’t try to touch the private Madrassaa, (otherwise) India will be on fire," the Muslim cleric told ANI.

Uttarkhand to modernise madrassas in state

On Thursday, Uttarakhand Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams said that the government will modernise the madrassas in a phase-wise manner under which seven such institutions will be made modern. As part of the rejuvenation of the institution, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government will implement a dress code from the next session in all 103 madrassas under the purview of the Waqf Board in Uttarakhand, ANI reported.

“NCERT books will also be implemented in all madrassas,” Shadab Shams told ANI.