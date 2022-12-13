India Will Give Befitting Reply If Anyone Transgresses: Arunachal CM's Strong Message

In a strong message, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said if anyone tries to transgress, India's brave soldiers will give a befitting reply. This comes after the India-China clash along the Line of Actual Control in Tawang.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Yangtse is under my assembly constituency & every year I meet the Jawans & villagers of the area. It’s not 1962 anymore. If anyone tries to transgress, our brave soldiers will give a befitting reply"

ईंट का जवाब पत्थर से नहीं, ईंट का जवाब लोहा से दे रही है हमारी वीर भारतीय सेना। https://t.co/xwqUrxfNl7 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 13, 2022

Indian Army gave a befitting reply to Chinese troops: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Even the Defence Minister said that the Chinese troops made an attempt to change the status quo by entering the Indian territory but the Indian soldiers gave a befitting reply.

"I would like to inform the house that on December 9 in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and attempted to change the status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. There was hand to hand brawl as well during the face-off. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post", Rajnath Singh said.

He continued, "In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I would like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own location."

China responds to the recent Tawang face-off

China too responded to the recent face-off by appealing to both countries to maintain peace and harmony by adhering to relevant agreements and tranquility.

"As far as we understand, the current situation on the China-Indian border is generally stable. The two sides have been maintaining open communication on this issue through diplomatic and military channels," Wenbin said.

He continued, "We hope that the Indian side and the Chinese side will move on the same direction, and honestly, implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries. Strictly abide by the spirit of the relevant agreements and chords signed by both sides and work together to maintain peace and tranquility in the China-India border area."

IAF closely monitoring LAC along Arunachal Pradesh

It has also been learned that the Indian Air Force is closely monitoring the situation along the Line Of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh following an attempt by the Chinese PLA troops last week to "unilaterally change the status quo in the Tawang sector in the border state."