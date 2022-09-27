'India Will See Congress-mukt Bharat By The Time Rahul Gandhi Reaches Kashmir': BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika took potshots at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that by the time the Congress leader reaches Kashmir, India will become 'Congress Mukt Bharat.'

BJP's Hazarika was referring to a clash between two groups of Congress workers during a meeting at Rajiv Bhawan in Assam’s Dhubri district on Monday. Sharing Republic TV's news clip from the clash, Hazarika wrote, “Looks like, by the time he (Rahul Gandhi) reaches Kashmir, India will see a Congress Mukt Bharat."

Looks like by the time “he” reaches Kashmir, India will see a Cong Mukt Bharat 😅. pic.twitter.com/KHXqPIamPN — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) September 26, 2022

On Monday, a clash was witnessed between two groups of Congress workers in Dhubri over the planning of the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The incident occurred in the presence of senior leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. The meeting was called to discuss Rahul Gandhi's campaign in the northeastern state slated for November 1.

Assam Congress workers enter fist fight over Bharat Jodo Yatra

Soon, an argument erupted over who should be heading the party leadership at the district level during the Yatra. The was a verbal spat which turned into a physical brawl and party workers began pushing and manhandling each other. The meeting remained inconclusive.

When asked about the incident, local leaders said that some misconceptions prevailed over the yatra but there was no division in the party unit.

“The Dhubri District Congress is not divided, we are united. But there are some misconceptions. We don’t have any division over Bharat Jodo Yatra. During the discussion on Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam, a group raised their allegations against the district president. Today’s meeting is not the right place to raise such things. When they raised their issues some of our party workers opposed it and some untoward situations happened,” said Congress MLA, Wazed Ali Choudhury.

Rahul Gandhi's 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in the state for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

(With inputs from agency)