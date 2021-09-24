Indian Air Force Appoints Air Marshal Sandeep Singh As Its Next Deputy Chief

After Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari was appointed as the Chief of Air Staff of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal Sandeep Singh has now been appointed to his position as the next Deputy Chief of the Indian Air Force. Succeeding Chaudhari, Sandeep Singh who is currently working as the Air Officer, Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Force Command will assume the position by September end as VR Chaudhari takes over the position of Chief.

Meanwhile, the IAF has also made announcements regarding some other appointments. According to that, Air Marshal Balabhadra Radha Krishna has been appointed to the position of new Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and Air Marshal Amit Dev has been appointed as the next chief of Western Air Command.

Marshal Dev is currently serving as the chief of the Eastern Air Command.

Who is Air Marshal Sandeep Singh?

The current Air Officer, Commanding-in-Chief of South Western Air Force Command, Sandeep Singh assumed his position earlier in May 2021 after Air Marshal Surendra Kumar Ghotia got retired.

In his career which spans over more than 30 years, he was initially appointed as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force in December 1983. During this while, he gained experience in flying several fighter planes including MiG-29, MiG-21, An-32, Jaguar, Mirage 2000, and many more. He has also received the Sword of Honour and is also a training instructor of the A-2 category.

Furthermore, Singh has also played a key role in the induction of the Su-30MKI in the Indian Air Force. He has commanded a fighter aircraft squadron and has been awarded several medals during his service.

As a part of a major reshuffle by the IAF, Air Marshal VR Chaudhari who will be taking over the position of the Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force will succeed Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria who will retire from services on September 30. The recent appointments have been done under the view of Bhadauria's retirement.

Meanwhile, announcements regarding the appointments to the Eastern, South-Western, and Southern commands are yet to be made and can be expected anytime.

Image: PTI/ANI