Indian Armed Forces To Procure 48 Jet Pack Suits, 139 Drone Systems In Big Tech Boost

The Indian Army has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to procure 48 jet pack suits as emergency procurement through the fast track procedure (FTP) under the buy Indian category. The last date for submission of bids is February 7. The suits will be used by the Indian Armed Forces.

The Defence Ministry said jetpacks should be capable of operating satisfactorily on plains, mountains, deserts and high-altitude areas up to an altitude of 3000 m. "Should be capable of being stored in weatherproof packages & be capable of being transported by land, sea or air as required," it added.

What is a jet pack suit?

A jet pack suit is a device worn on the back that uses jet propulsion to allow an individual to fly. It generally consists of a backpack with jet engines attached, as well as straps or harnesses to secure the device to the wearer's body. Some jet pack suits also include additional features such as wings or other aerodynamic elements to enhance flight capabilities.

Army to get robotic mules, tethered drone systems and jammers

The Army has also initiated a process to procure 130 new-age tethered drone systems that can help bolster surveillance along border areas.

The Ministry of Defence also intends to procure 100 Robotic Mule along with Associated Accessories under emergency procurement through Fast Track Procedure (FTP) under Buy (Indian) category.

The Defence Ministry said the Robotic Mule must be a quadripedal Robot (Four-legged) capable of autonomous movement across various terrains, capable of self-recovery and possess obstruction avoidance features. The robot must be able to move in uneven terrain and in moderate ascent and descent.

A notification has also been put out by the government to purchase 20 drone jammers to tackle drone intrusion from across the border.