Indian Army, J&K Police Review Security Situation Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

On Friday, a joint security conference of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was held at Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. At the joint conference of the Indian Army and J&K Police, security-related issues in the Kashmir valley were discussed.

Senior Army commanders, including GOCs (General Officer Commanding), Sector Commanders, and Commanding Officers, as well as senior police officers from the Kashmir Division, attended the meeting, which was headed by the Corps Commander, Chinar Corps.

J&K | A jt security conference of Army&Police in Valley was held at Awantipora,chaired by Corps Commander,Chinar Corps,to discuss security-related issues in valley. It was attended by all sr Army incl GOCs, Sector Commanders & COs as well as sr Police officers in Kashmir Division pic.twitter.com/7IcOGTbe50 — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

The recent terror assaults on civilians and security forces personnel were examined in detail, according to a statement issued by the PRO (Defense) Srinagar on Friday. The troops also expressed concern about those with malicious intentions using drugs and misleading narratives to brainwash youngsters in the valley.

Amarnath Yatra

Among the many topics covered during the meeting, the safe and successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra in the coming summer was one of the most important. The yatra is likely to draw a significant number of pilgrims this year because it is being restarted after a two-year hiatus. It is pertinent to mention that the J&K government announced on Sunday that the Yatra will take place on June 30, 2022, and that registration will begin in the coming days. The agencies also discussed safety measures to be implemented and coordinated efforts to ensure a smooth flow of yatris (pilgrims) traffic and to provide administrative and medical aid using available resources.

Terrorists creating communal unrest

At the joint conference in Awantipora on Friday, the army and police officials also discussed the disturbing trend of terrorists seeking sanctuary in masjids and madrasas prior to or after conducting acts of terrorism in order to cause communal unrest. Along with that, the drug problem and the bad consequences that result from it were also discussed.

(Input with ANI)