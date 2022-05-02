'Indian Citizens Can Stay Anywhere, Speak Any Language Of Choice': NCP Leader Majeed Memon

NCP's Majeed Memon, responding to Maharshtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar backing the inclusion of the Marathi speaking areas in Karnataka to be inducted in Maharashtra, said that Indian citizens can stay anywhere and speak any language of their choice. Earlier on the occassion of Maharashtra Day, Pawar sparked a massive debate when he showed support for Marathi speaking villages in Karnataka to be merged with Maharashtra.

When questioned on what basis is Pawar supporting the induction of Marathi speaking regions in Maharashtra, Majeed Memon said,

"Marathi speaking people, if they choose to move from one area to another area, they have that freedom as well. Under the constitution the freedom of movement and language is there. The states may have their enactments regarding food, dress, etc but above everything is the constitution, which assures every Indian citizen to move to any area within India where he or she may choose to stay and use the languge of choice,"

On the event of Maharashtra Day in Pune, Ajit Pawar, backing the induction of Marathi speaking villages in Karnataka into Maharashtra said, "On Maharashtra Day, we still regret that several Marathi-speaking villages at the state border, including Belgaum, Nipai, and Karwar, could not be part of the state. I assure you that we'll keep supporting the fight by the people of these villages to become a part of Maharashtra."

Kumarswamy vs Ajit Pawar on merging Marathi speaking areas

Karnataka's former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy reminded Ajit Pawar of the presence of a large part of Kannada speaking areas in Maharashtra and said, "In Pune, Ajit Pawar made an immature statement that his government is in favour of getting the Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka into Maharashtra. If that is the case, then he should not forget that a majority of Kannada-speaking areas are included in Maharashtra. In 1947, we got Independence, in 1950 we became a Republic after which States were reorganised on a linguistic basis".

BJP also came down heavily on the Maharashtra Deputy CM and stated, "Ajit Pawar and MVA government want to stay relevant in Maharashtra by drumming up these issues. They are not only creating political divide but creating hegemony between the people of two states," said BJP Spokesperson S Prakash.

