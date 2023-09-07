'Indian Constitution Has Pictures Of Hindu Gods': BJP Attacks Congress Over Sanatan Row

As the political mercury is continuously rising over the insulting remarks against Sanatan Dharma by leaders of the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A, former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday slammed the Congress party and said that the original manuscript of the Indian Constitution features images of Hindu gods. Further taking a dig at Gandhi family, the BJP leaders questioned Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s silence on the ongoing controversy and slammed them for appeasement politics.

Prasad’s statement came after several Opposition leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s son Udhayanidhi and DMK leader A Raja, were continuously making derogatory statements against the origin of Sanatan Dharma.

Prasad while addressing a press conference brought the original manuscript of the Indian Constitution and questioned the Congress party over the images of Hindu gods, including Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman.

He later showed the images of Rani Laxmi Bai and Vivekananda and said, “Look Sonia ji, the Constitution does not hold the images of Aurangzeb and Babar.”

Intensifying his attack on the grand old party, the BJP leader remind former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi that the last page of the Indian Constitution contains the signature of Former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, along with the signatures of Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Hindu gods on Constitution of India

Notably, several pages of the Constitution of India have images of Hindu gods representing the rich and historic culture of India. A visual representing Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana returning to Ayodhya after the victory in Lanka has been placed by the makers of the Constitution on top of the page mentioning Fundamental Rights.

Image of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana on Constitution of India.

Image of Lord Krishna on Constitution of India.

Image of Nataraja on Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, the page on directive principles of state policy had an image of Krishna propounding the Gita to Arjuna at the Kurukshetra. Apart from this, the Constitution also has images of Lord Hanuman and Nataraja.