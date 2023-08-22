Indian Diaspora Women In Johannesburg Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With PM Modi, Tie Rakhis

The women members of the Indian diaspora in South Africa's Johannesburg celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (August 22) and tied 'Rakhi' on his hands as they welcomed him to South Africa. Arya Samaj South Africa President Arthi Nanakchand Shanand and a member of the Indian community along with Dr Sarres Padayachee, an author and Cultural Custodian tied 'Rakhi' to the Prime Minister.

Ahead of PM Modi's arrival in South Africa, Shanand, earlier today had said that the PM sees the world as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One earth, one family, "PM Modi is more like a father figure than a brother figure to us. I feel his presence here makes us feel that we belong...PM Modi sees the world as 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One earth, one family. With his learnings from the Vedas, he is going to make a big change in South Africa," she said.

#WATCH | Arya Samaj South Africa President Arthi Nanakchand Shanand and a member of the Indian community tie rakhis to PM Modi in South Africa's Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/AWwIxHeASe — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

‘PM has contributed to many changes in India’

Moreover, Padayachee, a South African citizen of Indian origin while speaking to ANI said, "We have the utmost respect for PM Modi ji because he has certainly contributed towards many changes that will benefit not only India but also South Africa."

Not only the Indian community tied 'Rakhi' but Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received a very special spiritual welcome in South Africa today.

The 15th BRICS Summit will be held in the capital of South Africa Johannesburg from 22-24 and PM Modi will also attend the Summit at the invitation of the country’s president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. PM Modi said that he looks forward to holding bilateral meetings with "some of the leaders present in Johannesburg".

"BRICS has been pursuing a strong cooperation agenda across various sectors. We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system,” the PM said in a statement.

BRICS

This year's BRICS, the first in-person BRICS Summit after three years of virtual meetings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is being held under the presidency of South Africa. The theme of the summit is, "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism." This will be PM Modi's third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa. BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.