Indian Economy Better Placed Than Many Developed Nations; Not In Denial On Price Rise: FM

Indian economy is in a better position than developed economies and peer countries, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The leader asserted that the government is not running away from discussion on price rise. She expressed the government's readiness to answer all the queries on inflation prevailing in the country. FM Nirmala Sitharaman was answering in a short-duration discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the rising prices of essential commodities.

"Indian economy, compared to the situation prevailing in many of our peer groups & in many of developed economies, is definitely much better. But that doesn't mean that we're running away...we're here to discuss & answer them. Nobody is saying, nobody is in a denial about price rise," said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister dismisses inflation concerns

FM Sitharaman, coming back after recovering from COVID-19, earlier, responded to the concerns around inflation in Lok Sabha and laid out facts and figures to compare India's better standing on price rise compared to other countries. She also cited former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan's commentary to bust the concerns over inflation.

In his assessment, Rajan underscored that inflation is currently rising across the world and RBI's hike in interest rates would help in reducing the rising prices. Labelling food and fuel as the major factors for the rising inflation, Rajan highlighted that food inflation is decreasing and will decrease in India as well.

Comparing India to Sri Lanka, Pakistan

On the comparison of India's economy with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and also about Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's question on price rise, FM said India is much better placed than its neighbours due to the steps taken by the Centre. She also cited Rajan's analysis which suggested that the RBI did a good job of increasing its foreign exchange (forex) reserve, which would cushion the impact if inflation rises any further.

According to RBI's latest data, India's forex reserve as of July 22 stood at around $571.56 billion. Moreover, India's external debt, as of March this year was $620.7 billion and our country's debt-to-GDP ratio has declined from 21.2% in March of 2021 to 19.2% around the same time this year. As for Pakistan and Sri Lanka, their forex reserve stood at $8.57 billion and a mere $50 million, respectively, as of July 22.