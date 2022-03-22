'Indian Roads Will Be On Par With America By Dec 2024,' Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari claimed that the road network of India, by December 2024, will match American standards. The Minister was replying to queries in Lok Sabha. The construction of a wide network of high quality roads will give a big fillip to India becoming a prosperous country, the Union Minister said.



Attributing high-quality roads to the success of America, Gadkari said, "American roads are not good because America is rich but America is rich because American roads are good. To make India prosperous, I ensure that before Dec'24 India's road infrastructure will be like America," ANI reported.

Earlier on March 16, Union Minister Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha that the Centre is laying a roadmap to upgrade and enhance the web of India's road infrastructure to be as good as America's. Noting that "expanding road infrastructure is not the only problem", the minister said that there are other aspects such as "road engineering, automobile engineering, awareness among people, and education," according to ANI. Gadkari made the assertion while replying to a question during Question Hour in the Upper House, and sought more efforts to create awareness among the public about road safety.



The Minister also informed about the steps being taken by the central government to reduce accidents on National Highways (NH) and also in widening the roads connecting to NHs. Every time, a spot where more than one accident occurs is marked as a black spot, which is then focussed upon to reduce the accidents. Every year in India, 1.5 lakh people get killed in road accidents, "the figure is as high as that of the people killed in war," he said.

Notably, as stated by the Road and Transport Ministry, the development of roads in India is ongoing at an average of 37 km per day. According to the website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, "The Ministry has constructed 8,045 Km of National Highways up to February in 2021-22 as compared to 11,143 km constructed up to February in 2020-21. The award figure is 7,618 km during this period as compared to 8,512 Km in the previous year."

Image: PTI