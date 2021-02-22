Indians In San Francisco back Centre's Farm Reforms; Hold Massive Car Rally In Support

More than 100 cars joined a massive car rally in the bay area of San Francisco, California, on Sunday in support of the Modi government's three farm laws. Raising slogans, the demonstrators reiterated their support for agricultural reforms that have been put in place by the Centre. Several participants were heard raising slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', and 'We support farmer bills.' Several cars were seen holding car stickers and hoardings that read, 'NRIs of San Francisco support Farm Bills 2020.'

Here are some pictures of the pro-Farm laws protest in the US:

Last month, amid protests by a section of farmers and rampant politicisation on the same, International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Chief Economist Gita Gopinath had backed the three farm laws and had said, "Indian agriculture is in need of reforms." She had also said, "These particular farm laws were in the area of marketing. It was widening the market for farmers. Being able to sell to multiple outlets besides the Mandis without having to pay a tax. And this had the potential to raise, in our view, farmers' incomes." This was followed by the new Biden administration in the US also backing the need to reform India's agriculture sector.

On the other hand, a conspiracy has also come to light to use the protest against the farm laws as a spring-board to tarnish India's image on a global stage, with Rihanna and Greta Thunberg's entry into the row culminating in Republic exposing the anti-India 'toolkit' which had among other things sought to gherao India's offices and installations globally on Republic Day, mount a massive online and on-ground protest, made corporate boycott calls, among other things. The Toolkit is being probed by the Delhi Police. Simultaneously, the spectre of a Khalistani hand has been evident in parts of the protest, with the radical SFJ (Sikhs For Justice) offering rewards for besmirching India's icons.

READ | UK's Bob Blackman Backs Farm Laws Says,'farmers Used As Pawns, Protest Not Driven By Them'

READ | Dushyant Chautala Bats For Talks Over Farm Laws, Asserts 'Centre Accepted Most Demands'

Gandhi statue vandalized

Along similar lines, in January, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Central Park of California's Davis was vandalized and desecrated by unknown miscreants, believed to be pro-Khalistanis. The 6-ft tall, 294 kg bronze statue of Gandhi which stood in the Central Park of the US city of Davis was decapitated, broken, and ripped from the base, triggering massive outrage among Indian-Americans who have demanded that the officials investigate it as an act of hate crime. The White House had later condemned the desecration, and an on-ground protest against the statue's vandalism saw a pro-Khalistani outfit showing itself as well at the same platform.

Farmers' agitation

Thousands of farmers in India, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the farm laws and a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops. So far, 11 rounds of talks have taken place between the government and farmer leaders with both sides hardening their positions. In the last round of talks, the government offered to suspend the laws for 1-1.5 years and form a joint committee to find solutions, in return for protesting farmers going back to their respective homes from Delhi borders.

Republic Day's tractor parade on January 26 in New Delhi, which was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new Agri laws, had dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

READ | Kejriwal Meets Farmer Leaders In Delhi; Claims 'Farm Laws Will Turn Them Into Labourers'

READ | 'Remarks On Farm Laws Mischievously Taken Out Of Context,' Says Punjab CM