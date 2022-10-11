India's CPI(M) Praises North Korea To The Moon; Gives Biggest Endorsement To Kim Jong Un

The Puducherry unit of the Communist Party of India (CPIM) turned cheerleaders for The Workers' Party of Korea and Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, October 11. On Twitter, the CPIM shared pictures along with a video of North Korea, which said that the country comprised 'streets of scenic beauty', 'elegant and fascinating in appearance' and contended that exteriors alone failed to show all their 'beauty'.

CPI(M)'s biggest endorsement for North Korea

Talking about the Workers' Party of Korea founded 77 years ago, on October 10, 1945, the party said, "WPK is leading the construction of a powerful socialist nation to victory while resolutely overcoming unprecedented challenges in history."

In the following post, the party justified its statement, saying, "'Not just beautiful'(DPRK) has a 100% literacy rate, no homelessness, no taxes, enormous scientific and technological achievements, and complete independence from colonial/imperialist powers."

77 years ago, The Workers' Party of Korea was founded on October 10, 1945. WPK is leading the construction of a powerful socialist nation to victory while resolutely overcoming unprecedented challenges in history. #DPRK #Korea #NorthKorea pic.twitter.com/cGs4WccAEc — CPI(M) Puducherry ☭ (@pycpim) October 10, 2022

North Korea 'not just about exterior beauty...'

Pertinently, DPRK remains one of the most repressive countries in the world. Ruled by the authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un, with his grandfather Kim Il-sung as the eternal president, the country is known to respond to international challenges with deepened isolation and repression.

Miffed by the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier for a new round of drills with South Korean warships, North Korea recently began a barrage of weapon tests. On October 9, the Kin Jong Un-led country launched two missiles between 1:48 a.m. and 1:58 a.m. from the North’s eastern coastal city of Munchon. Just a few days before that, North Korea conducted its longest-ever weapons test, a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that flew over Japan and could reach the US Pacific territory of Guam.

The truth of the North Korean people's predicament remains largely unknown to the rest of the world. For three successive supreme leaders, the North has had little people-to-people dealings with other countries. Under Kim Jong Un's predecessor and father Kim Jong Il, the occasions on which the country would send delegations abroad, whether for the 2010 World Cup or any other, would be tightly regulated. Crowds at football stadiums would be fully coordinated and players would be kept on a tight leash, lest they 'defect.' Interestingly, North Korea's capital Pyongyang is home to the world's largest sports stadium, which has in the past allegedly also been used for executions.