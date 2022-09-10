'India's Divider & Chief': BJP's Annamalai Quips 'Bharat Todo Yatra' As Rahul Meets Priest

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai called Rahul Gandhi "India's divider and chief" after a massive row erupted over his meeting with controversial catholic priest George Ponnaiah on Saturday. Taking a dig at Congress, the BJP leader dubbed 'Bharat Jodo' Yatra as 'Bharat Todo' and lambasted the grand old party for meeting the so-called 'Andolan Jeevis and anti-nationals' who were ironically slapped with sedition charges during the UPA government.

"India’s divider & chief Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Todo” Elite walkathon with 60 air-conditioned caravans concluded in Kanyakumari after meeting Andolan Jeevi (some of whom were slapped sedition charges during UPA), Anti-Nationals & divisive elements of our society," K Annamalai tweeted.

The state BJP president further claimed that the Congress walkathon didn't receive a good response in Tamil Nadu so the people were brought from Rajasthan (where the party is in power) in a bid to save Rahul Gandhi from embarrassment. "The Wayanad MP not getting offended when George Ponniah was demeaning Hindu Gods is a clear depiction of what Congress actually stands for," Annamalai added.

"With very few participating in the “Bharat Thodo” Yatra from TN, people were ferried from Rajasthan to make up for the falling popularity of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi was seen participating in a discussion where George Ponniah was demeaning Hindu Gods. Rahul Gandhi set a tone as to how his “Bharat Thodo” Yatra would pan out where he did not bother to object or stop this demeaning discussion! This rather entertaining discussion according to him, reflects what the congress party stands for!", he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparked a massive row on Saturday after he met controversial catholic priest George Ponnaiah in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. A video clip of Rahul Gandhi surfaced where he can be seen interacting with the controversial Tamil Nadu pastor and asking "if Jesus Christ is a form of God"?

Ponnaiah has a history of delivering provocative statements which have landed him in trouble in the past. In July 2021, Ponnaiah was arrested from Kallikudi, Madurai for allegedly making a 'hate speech' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, a DMK Minister, and many others.

As the video of Rahul Gandhi's meeting went viral, BJP slammed the Congress leader and accused him of spreading anti-Hindu agenda, terming his padayatra as 'Nafrat Jodo Abhiyan' and 'Bharat Todo Yatra'. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked Rahul Gandhi and questioned whether George Ponnaiah is Congress' poster boy of 'Bharat Jodo'. He remarked that the Congress is doing 'Bharat Jodo yatra' with icons of 'Bharat Todo'.

Jumping to Rahul Gandhi's defense over his meeting with controversial priest, Congress on Saturday claimed that BJP was blowing the issue out of proportion. AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh stated that the saffron party is spreading misinformation and accused it of turning desperate ever since the successful launch of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The meeting bears no relation with the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he added.

