'India's Internal Affair': BJP Leaders Slam Rihanna's Remarks Over Farmer Protests

Major controversy has erupted after the pop star Rihanna took to her Twitter handle to comment on the ongoing farmers' protest in India. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement on Wednesday saying that 'before rushing to comment on such matters facts should be ascertained'. Now the political leaders have responded over this row.

Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister and BJP leader while talking to media said, "Farmers' stir is an experiment. If it's successful, then people will start protests against CAA-NRC, Article 370 & Ram Temple. Nobody has been able to explain 'what's so black about the black law' (farm laws). These protests are based on assumptions".

Kavinder Gupta, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said that some people post such tweets from time to time against India 'to provoke Indians'.

"Some people keep posting such tweets from time to time against India. However, they are nobodies and nor do they matter. This is India's internal affair. The government is committed to double the income of farmers and India is working towards it. This year's budget has been well thought out for the farmers. I think it is not appropriate to give such type of statements. In order to provoke Indians, such people keep tweeting but it is not going to have any effect on anyone", he added.

Rihanna Enters Farmers' Protest Fray

Barbadian pop star Rihanna took to her Twitter handle to comment on the ongoing farmers' protest in the capital city of India. She shared CNN's story on the current state of farmers' protest and exclaimed, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest."

For over two months, thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders seeking the repeal of three farm laws passed by the Parliament. At present, the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the farm laws and formed a committee to resolve the ongoing impasse.

