India's Preparedness At LAC Exclusive: Mega Infra Boost In Eastern Ladakh's Punguk

In an attempt to strengthen infrastructure in villages along the border with China, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has initiated the construction of roads from Punguk to Chummar in Eastern Ladakh.

Republic TV, on December 18, Sunday, reached the Loma village located near the India-China border in Ladakh. According to sources, the road, where the construction is underway, will reduce the time and distance for the Indian Army to reach the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

As India has carried out a massive realignment of its troops and deployed an additional Strike Corps to counter any Chinese misadventure anywhere near LAC, the mega infrastructure boost by BRO is underway despite freezing temperatures in Eastern Ladakh. Notably, the stretch, where the construction is underway, is almost 70 km to Chummar from where the LAC is just 1.5 km.

Republic crew reaches Rezang la

Later, Republic TV reached Rezang la -- a mountain pass on the Line of Actual Control between Indian-administered Ladakh and the Chinese-administered Spang-ur Lake basin that is also claimed by India. Notably, the mountain pass is located on the eastern watershed ridge of the Chushul Valley.

The Battle of Rezang La, fought between Indian and Chinese troops on the icy mountain tops on the southeastern ridge of the Chushul Valley, is often remembered as a show of great Indian strength during the war in 1962. The soldiers of the Charlie Company of 13 Kumaon demonstrated the kind of strength it takes to fight till ‘the last man, last round’ on that chilly night of 18 November 1962.

Despite the fact that almost the entire company was wiped out in battle, they had put up enough of a fight to ensure that Chushul wouldn’t fall into Chinese hands.