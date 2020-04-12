'India's Situation Would Have Been Similar To Europe, US If Lockdown Was Not Imposed': JDU

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said that in the absence of a lockdown, India's situation would have been similar to that of Europe and America. This comes after the centre on Sunday said had the government not taken adequate measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, then the country would have witnessed 8.2 lakh cases by now. Reacting to centres statement, Tyagi said,

"We would have been comparing our situation with that of Europe and America, had a lockdown not been imposed across the country."

''It is a good thing that at the hour of crisis every citizen and political parties stand together to fight it," he added."

Thirty-four areas in Delhi have been declared as 'containment zones' in a bid to contain coronavirus spread. So far, Delhi has reported 1069 COVID-19 positive cases while 25 people have been cured/discharged or migrated and 19 deaths have been reported. Meanwhile, with 909 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 8,356 including 273 deaths, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

READ: Swords, kattas, petrol: Shocking arsenal recovered from goons who cut off Punjab cop's arm

READ: COVID-19: India sees 909 new cases & 34 deaths in 24 hrs; Centre says '20% cases critical'

Health Ministry Claims Lockdown, Social Distancing Led To Lesser Cases

The Centre on Saturday said had the government not taken adequate measures to contain the spread of coronavirus then the country would have witnessed 8.2 lakh cases by now. Addressing the daily press briefing on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India, Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Saturday, informed that India's tally has risen to 7447 cases of which 642 have recovered.

The Union Health Ministry said that lockdown and containment measures are important to fight COVID-19.

"The Lockdown and containment measures are important to fight COVID-19. If we had not taken any measures then we might have had 8.2 lakh cases at this time," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Five states extend lockdown till April 30; total cases at 8447

READ: Maha govt cancels 2nd semester exams for Class 9 & 11; scraps last board exam of Class 10