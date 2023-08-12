Indira Gandhi Saved Mizoram In 1966: Congress Fumes Over Modi's Remark On Aerial Bombing

The Congress on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his criticism of former PM Indira Gandhi's decision regarding the aerial bombing in Mizoram in 1966, saying he twisted decisions taken by his predecessors out of their political and historical context to score petty debating points.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's criticism came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while replying to the Opposition’s No-Confidence Motion in the Parliament on Thursday, had criticized the Congress party, saying that the party, during the tenure of Indira Gandhi, had ordered the Indian Air Force to bomb the country’s helpless citizens in Mizoram claiming it to be an action against the Mizo National Famine Front in the year 1966.

The senior Congress leader said that the Prime Minister's speech revealed the influence of mischievous distorians on his thinking. Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday, the Prime Minister twisted decisions taken by his predecessors out of their political and historical context. He did it only to score petty debating points. This is perhaps only to be expected from someone who claims to be an MA in Entire Political Science."

He further said that Modi's criticism of Indira Gandhi's extraordinarily tough decision of March 1966 in Mizoram to deal with secessionist forces that drew support from Pakistan and China was particularly pathetic.

"She saved Mizoram, started negotiations with those fighting the Indian state and finally a Peace Accord was signed on June 30, 1986. The manner in which the Accord came about is a remarkable story that reinforces the idea of India in Mizoram today," the Congress leader said adding that anyone who takes their role as Prime Minister with full responsibility for the incredibly tough decisions one needs to make in that chair would never have said this.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s speech revealed the influence of mischievous distorians on his thinking. He twisted decisions taken by his predecessors out of their political and historical context. He did it only to score petty debating points. This is perhaps only to be… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 11, 2023

The Prime Minister, in his remarks on Thursday in Lok Sabha attacked the Congress saying its politics is the root cause of all the problems of the northeast. PM Modi also recalled the time of the Congress government in the state when every institution operated at the beck and call of extremist organisations and putting up a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi in a government office was forbidden.

PM Modi referred incidents from Mizoram and Manipur to put the Congress on the spot. "On March 5, 1966, Congress used Air Force to attack helpless citizens of Mizoram. Congress should answer, were the people of Mizoram not the citizens of my country? Was it not the Indian Air Force? Still today, Mizoram mourns the dreadful day. They never tried to console the people. The Congress hid the incident from the people of the country. Indira Gandhi was then the PM of the country," said the Prime Minister in his speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday.