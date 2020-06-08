Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says 'India-China Engaged Militarily & Diplomatically'

Amid border tensions with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India and China continue to remain engaged militarily and diplomatically. This comes after the talks between military commanders of India and China on Sunday in Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) concluded after 5 hours.

Addressing the 'Maharashtra Jan Samvad Rally' via video conferencing, Rajnath Singh said that outcome of the talks between India and China has been positive. He further assured that India's integrity and dignity will not be compromised.

"India and China continue to remain engaged militarily and diplomatically. The outcome has been positive so far but I want to assure everyone that there will be no compromise on India’s integrity and dignity under PM Modi," said Rajnath Singh.

Further lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for politicising the border row, Rajnath Singh said that Congress has been fearmongering over this issue. Rahul Gandhi while taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments from his digital rally in Bihar and said that everyone knows the "reality" of what is happening at the border.

"Congress is constantly shooting arrows at us. Rahul has also commented. Whatever I have to say, I will say in the Parliament," he added

India-China talks last for 5 hours

Issuing a statement a day after Corps Commander level talks were held in Moldo, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation. The MEA added that any decision regarding the border issues will be taken in accordance with various bilateral agreements between India and China. It described the meeting between Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of China's PLA as a 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. Thereafter, the sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship, MEA said. Here is the full statement.

While de-escalation talks are going on with China, Union Home Minister, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, had said that India's sovereignty and security were of utmost importance. "Now talks are being held on both diplomatic level and Army levels and I believe that the situation will be handled. But I wish to clarify that Modi government will not allow diluting India's security and sovereignty at its borders," he said.

