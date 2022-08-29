'Individual Choice': Congress Terms Bengaluru Meat Ban On Ganesh Chaturthi 'foolish'

Soon after the Bengaluru authorities announced a ban on the sale of meat during Ganesh Chaturthi, a fresh controversy started with leaders of various political parties reacting to the orders of no sale of meat. The ban has been announced in the city for August 31. In the circular accessed by the Republic TV on the meat ban by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the municipal authority stated, "Prohibition of animal slaughter and sale of meat on the occasion of 'Ganesha Chaturthi' day."

The circular also said, "The Joint Director of Animal Husbandry informed that the slaughtering of animals and sale of meat in sales stalls under Burhat Bangalore Mahanagara Corporation is completely prohibited."

Questioning the meat ban in Bengaluru, the Janata Dal (Secular) leader Tanveer Ahmad in conversation with Republic TV said, "The government instead of working on the issues of importance like potholes, employment and aspirations of youth, they are trying to score brownies by imposing meat ban." Elaborating further he said, "85 per cent of the population living in Bengaluru are meat eaters."

Congress spokesperson Dr Sankara Guha calling the ban 'foolish' said, "I have no clue what meat ban orders has to do with the festival of Ganesha Chaturthi as the entire Hindu community doesn't eat meat on the occasion." Guha added, "Eating meat is an individual's choice and the government should respect it."

Meat ban in Bengaluru

This is not the first time that a meat ban has been imposed in a metropolitan city like Bengaluru. Earlier the city witnessed a ban on meat and the killing of animals on Shri Krishna Janmashtami a few days back. The Bengaluru civic body on August 18 issued an order prohibiting animal slaughter and sale of meat amid celebrations for Krishna Janmashtami. A circular - issued by the Animal Husbandry department - said that all slaughterhouses "within the BBMP area limits will be banned from butchering animals and selling meat"

Earlier on Buddha Purnima as well, the BBMP ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat on the day. Before this, the BBMP had also banned animal slaughter and the sale of meat on the occasion of Ram Navami.