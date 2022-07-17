Indore Mayoral Congress Candidate Creates Ruckus Ahead Of Civic Polls Counting | WATCH

In a shocking incident, Mayoral Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla and his supporters created a ruckus before the counting of votes for urban body elections in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The incident occurred in front of the Nehru Stadium Garden, the designated vote counting site in the city.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, Sanjay Shukla was seen staging a dharna with his supporters and arguing with police personnel stationed in the region. Standing behind the barricade, he was also seen shoving a police officer on duty, while his supporters were seen threatening the policemen.

Earlier, a show-cause notice had been issued to the Congress’s mayoral candidate in June after two applicants complained that religious, communal and caste sentiments were being resorted to by Shukla for obtaining votes in violation of the model code of conduct. Shukla was thereafter directed to respond to the show-cause notice within 24 hours.

Indore to get new mayor after a long delay

The ruckus comes as Indore braces for a new mayor after a delay of around two and a half years. The government has made elaborate arrangements for the counting of votes at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Garden including setting up of CCTVs and deploying around 5,00 employees for the entire process. Around 11.17 lakh votes (60.88%) were polled in the urban body elections to decide the fate of the 19 candidates in the fray.

The election, however, is being seen as a direct face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the prestigious mayoral post of Indore. The BJP has pitted its candidate Pushyamitra Bhargav against Congress' Sanjay Shukla