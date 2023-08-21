Infighting In BRS After Candidate List Released For Telangana Polls

Hours after Telangana's ruling party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, it witnessed infighting, with a disappointed MLA hitting out against a minister.

BRS MLA from Malkajgiri, Mynampally Hanumanth Rao took a dig at Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao, who is also a relative of CM K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), saying that Harish Rao is trying to show his command in Medak constituency and that top BRS leaders are behaving like dictators.

Hanumanth Rao’s son Rohit Rao did not find a place in the candidate list released earlier on Monday. However, BRS announced Hanmantha Rao as a candidate from Malkajgiri. An agitated Hanmantha Rao said he would compete only if his son is given a ticket from the Medak constituency. The sitting MLA, M Padma Devender Reddy, has again been given a ticket from Medak.

Accusing minister Harish Rao of blocking his son's candidature from Mehak constituency, Hanmanth Rao said, “I will not compromise in making my son Mynampalli Rohit Medak constituency MLA. Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao is trying to show his command in Medak. Senior BRS leaders are behaving like dictators. Minister Harish Rao should remember his earlier days, when he with just a trunk and rubber slippers, he came to Hyderabad. I have seen it. I returned from the US like a hero and he (Harish Rao) was in slippers. He’s much younger to me and is behaving like he’s big enough.”

He added, “I ask Harish Rao why Medak is not developed? I will ensure that you will have no address in Siddipet constituency, and if needed, I will contest in Siddipet next time.”

He further noted, “Today even locals from Medak are pointing out that Harish Rao has taken away developmental projects from Medak to Siddipet. You’ve suppressed several politicians and I am telling you that I will suppress you (Harish Rao).”

Meanwhile, senior party leadership condemned Hanmantha Rao’s comments targeting Minister Harish Rao.

Reacting to the MLA’s comments, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao took to X and noted, “One of our MLAs, who was denied a ticket for his family member in an outburst, has made some derogatory comments on Minister Harish Rao Garu. I not only strongly condemn the MLA’s behaviour but also want to make it clear that we all stand with Harish Garu. He has been an integral founding member of the BRS party since its inception and will continue to remain an important pillar of the party as we move forward.”

CM KCR earlier on Monday conducted a press conference and released a list of candidates for 115 out of 119 Assembly constituencies. When asked about Hanumanth Rao’s comments, CM KCR noted that it's the party's decision and everyone should abide by it. The CM further stated that if anyone indulges in any kind of anti-party activities, then disciplinary action will be taken against them.