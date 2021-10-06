Infighting In Congress Spills Over To Karnataka As Chorus Grows For 'Dalit CM' In 2023

The infighting in Punjab Congress has now spilled over to the party's Karnataka unit with rising demand for a Dalit CM face in the 2023 Assembly election. Until now, speculation was rife that Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar and ex-Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who belongs to the OBC community are the top contenders for the top post if Congress wins the next polls in Karnataka. However, former Deputy CM G Parameshwara told the media on October 2, "If Congress comes to power, at that point of time there are possibilities. They had appointed (a Dalit CM) in Punjab, even there might be a similar demand here".

This was a reference to Charanjit Singh Channi who recently took over as the first Dalit CM of Punjab ignoring the claim of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sources revealed that Dalit leaders Parameshwara and Mallikarjun Kharge are also in contention to become the Sonia Gandhi-led party's CM candidate. Responding to Parameshwara's remarks, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar remarked, "There is nothing to discuss. Let us fight our elections first. Then, we will see".

Hitting out at the rift in Congress, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka opined, "Normally before every election, the Dalit factor will come. Congress always says that 'we are with Dalits'. But in Karnataka, they have not done anything (for Dalits). The issue arose in Karnataka because of Punjab. But I think Congress will not do anything for Dalits because in the last election, Parameshwara lost the election due to internal politics in Congress. In the next election, they will destroy the SC/ST leaders. That is the Congress strategy."

The tussle over CM face

In May, the Karnataka Congress' official Twitter handle posted that the COVID-19 pandemic would have been in control had Shivakumar been the Chief Minister. However, this tweet was deleted thereafter without any explanation giving rise to the speculation that the Siddaramaiah camp is miffed. Recently, Congress MLAs Zameer Ahmed Khan and Raghavendra Hitnal publicly projected Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of the state.

Warning these leaders on June 22 for commenting on the leadership issue, Disciplinary Committee Chairman Rahman Khan affirmed that making statements in favour of one leader does not serve the purpose of Congress when it is in the opposition. But, this failed to make an impact as two more legislators- JN Ganesh and Bhima Naik also favoured Siddaramaiah. Clearing the air over the issue, Shivakumar clarified that he was in no hurry to occupy the top post.