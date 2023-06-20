Infighting In MP Cong? Trouble Mounts As Internal Rift In Party Intensifies Ahead Of Polls

In a fresh blow to the Congress party, senior leader Kamal Nath has expressed his discontent with JP Agarwal, who was recently appointed as the party in-charge for the state of Madhya Pradesh. With the Assembly polls scheduled to take place by the end of 2023, this internal feud is suspected to further weaken the party's position in the state.

Sources reveal that Kamal Nath, who is also the president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), is unhappy with Agarwal's working style and his approach towards the upcoming state elections. The tension between the two leaders has escalated to the extent that it has now reached the national capital.

Party insiders report that the issue has been taken up with the top brasses of the Congress party in Delhi. In a recent meeting with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, the internal tussle was discussed at length. Recognsing the gravity of the situation, Kharge has directed Congress’ general secretary KC Venugopal to intervene and resolve the matter before it causes further damage.

The timing of this internal conflict could not be worse for the party as its unity at this time is extremely crucial for its electoral prospects in Madhya Pradesh, where the party lost its majority to the BJP in 2020 following the resignation of its 22 sitting MLAs. At this point, the last thing the party needs is internal divisions and infighting that could undermine its chances of success in the coming Assembly polls.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has been working tirelessly to regain its power in the state, which is currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, this latest dispute threatens to divert the party's attention away from its campaign strategies and weaken its overall effectiveness in the state.

The party in-charge, JP Agarwal, holds a significant responsibility in steering the Congress towards victory in Madhya Pradesh. It is essential for him to address Kamal Nath's concerns and establish a working relationship that promotes cooperation and a unified front.

The coming days will be crucial for the grand old party as it strives to resolve the internal conflict and refocus its efforts on the upcoming election. Whether they can effectively tackle these challenges and present a united front remains to be seen, but their ability to do so will undoubtedly shape their electoral prospects in Madhya Pradesh.