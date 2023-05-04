Infighting In MVA Escalates: Cong, Shiv Sena (UBT) Trade Barbs After Pawar's Resignation

Infighting in Maharashtra Opposition alliance-- Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has escalated after state Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, saying that the latter should not interfere in the political affairs of other parties. Notably, Patole's remark was in reaction to Raut's statement questioning the leadership of the Grand Old Party.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Uddhav-faction leader Sanjay Raut made a statement regarding the decision-making process within the Congress party. According to Raut, ultimate decisions within the party are made by Rahul Gandhi, despite Mallikarjun Kharge currently being the president of the party. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's remarks questioned the power dynamics within the Grand Old Party suggesting that power still lies with Gandhis which drew sharp criticism from Patole.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Patole on Wednesday slammed Raut and said, "Sanjay Raut is not a spokesperson of Congress. How can he raise question marks over the capability of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge? It is wrong to level false allegations against the Gandhi family. I would suggest that he (Raut) should not interfere in our party’s affairs."

Following the Maharashtra Congress chief's remark, Raut said, "No one has talked about his (Patole’s) party. NCP chief Sharad Pawar made observations about his (Congress) party in his book…If we start talking about you (Patole), then it will be revealed who is a sycophant and who indulges in flattery. I don’t want to talk about him."

Notably, the political turmoil in MVA has escalated after NCP leader Sharad Pawar resigned from the post of party president on Tuesday at the launch of his autobiography. NCP is in alliance with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) in MVA.

Sharad Pawar's remarks against Uddhav

In the revised version of his autobiography, Pawar made some sharp remarks on Uddhav's leadership saying that the latter failed to quell the discontent within his own party and resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister without putting up a fight.

The NCP leader pointed out the necessity for a CM to possess political acumen and remain up-to-date with political developments. According to him, Uddhav lacked these qualities, which he attributes to the former's inexperience.

Reacting to Pawar's remark against Uddhav, Raut said, "Whatever was written about Uddhav Thackeray by Sharad Pawar might be his personal opinion. Very soon Uddhav Thackeray will be giving an interview in (Sena mouthpiece) Saamana and he will answer all questions regarding the same."

