Infighting In MVA Intensifies Post Ajit Pawar's Exit As Congress Stakes Claim To LoP Post

The Congress party in Maharashtra has staked claim to the position of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly after it was left vacant following Ajit Pawar’s resignation from the post. This comes after the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP hinted at staking claim to the LoP post.

Notably, the LoP position in the Legislative Assembly remains empty as a result of the recent resignation of incumbent Ajit Pawar of the NCP, who has since joined the Shiv Sena-BJP administration as Deputy CM. Eight additional MLAs of Ajit Pawar's faction were also sworn in as ministers.

Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council (Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad) and a Shiv Sena (UBT) member convened a meeting, which was attended by Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat and Nationalist Congress Party's Jayant Patil.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council, also known as the Maharashtra Vidhan Parishad, is the upper house of Maharashtra state's bicameral legislature.

In response to questions on whether Congress would claim the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly in the event that the NCP broke, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat responded, "Congress has 45 MLAs, and we can stake the claim on LoP position."

"However the nomination of the candidate for the post will be decided by senior leaders in Delhi," he added.

According to regulations, the LoP position only becomes official after being acknowledged by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.