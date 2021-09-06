Infighting In MVA Over Pending MLC Nomination; Sharad Pawar Assuages Ally Raju Shetti

A war of words erupted between Swabhimani Paksha chief Raju Shetti and NCP president Sharad Pawar owing to the delay in the Governor's decision on the Maharashtra Legislative Council nominations. A former Lok Sabha MP from Hatkanangale, Shetti is a farmers' leader who was a part of NDA from 2014 to 2017 and is currently a constituent of Maha Vikas Aghadi. After a delegation led by Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on September 2 regarding the pending recommendations, speculation was rife that Shetti's name might be omitted from the prospective nominated MLC list.

Responding to this rumour, Shetti remarked, "Before the Lok Sabha polls, Sharad Pawar had promised to give one MLC seat to Swabhimani Paksha. Why is there so much discussion about it (MLC nomination)? Nobody is doing a favour. We do not need such mercy."

Refuting his ally's claim on September 4, Sharad Pawar asserted, "The list of MLC nominees submitted by CM and Deputy CM to the Governor contained the name of Raju Shetti for his contribution to the cooperative and agriculture sectors. The final decision regarding the same has not been taken by the Governor. As the Governor has to take a final call on this, I am surprised that such statements are made. We have done our work honestly."

MVA finalises list of 12 nominees

On November 6, 2020, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra finalized the list of 12 nominated members to the Maharashtra Legislative Council. The Governor is mandated by the Constitution to nominate to the legislative council 12 members from the fields of literature, art, science, cooperative movement, and social service on the recommendation of the state government. As per sources, actor and former Congress leader Urmila Matondkar, Chandrakant Raghuwanshi, Vijay Karanjkar, and Nitin Bangude Patil have been selected from the Shiv Sena quota.

Sources added that ex-BJP leader Eknath Khadse, former Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti, Yashpal Bhinge, and Anand Shinde have been chosen by NCP. On the other hand, Congress has reportedly shortlisted AICC in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil, spokesperson Sachin Sawant, Muzaffar Hussain, and Aniruddha Vankar. NCP's Nawab Malik, Congress' Amit Deshmukh, and Shiv Sena's Anil Parab- Ministers in the state government formally handed over the list of names to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.