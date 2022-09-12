Infighting In Nitish Kumar's Party Out In Open As Bihar Minister Leshi Singh Sues JDU MLA

The infighting in JDU came to the fore as Bihar Food and Consumer Protection Minister Leshi Singh sent a defamation notice of Rs.5 crore to party MLA Bima Bharti. Singh is a 5-term JDU MLA from Damdaha and served as a Minister in the erstwhile NDA government too. Earlier, Bharti threatened to resign as an MLA from the Rupauli Assembly constituency if Singh is not removed from the Cabinet. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Bharti revealed her lawyer will respond to the defamation notice within two days.

JDU MLA Bima Bharti remarked, "Whatever I said about Leshi Singh was not wrong. The person whose husband was murdered has said this. Many people have said this on news channels. This is not the first time I am saying this. I am myself making this charge against her. After speaking against her, I was admitted to the hospital due to ill health. I am not well even now."

Allegations against Bihar Minister

Earlier, Bhima Bharti accused the Damdaha legislator of indulging in casteism and planning the murder of Purnia-based journalist Rintu Singh. On August 17, she told Republic TV, "Leshi Singh is involved in murders, yet she has been made a minister. Leshi Singh indulged in corruption along with anti-party activities. I will resign from the post of MLA if Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does not remove Leshi Singh from the post of minister". A day later, the Bihar Chief Minister threw his weight behind Leshi Singh and questioned the timing of these allegations.

#WATCH | We've already given her (Leshi Singh) a post in our cabinet in 2013, 2014 & 2019. I'm shocked that she(Bima Bharti) has given such a statement, she was a minister in 2014 & 2019. I'll meet her & discuss about this: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on JDU MLA Bima Bharti's statement pic.twitter.com/rGK0oVxsse — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

Mahagatbandhan returns to power

5 years after returning to the NDA fold, Nitish Kumar took another U-turn on August 9 and joined hands with RJD, Congress, and the Left once again. He submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government with the support of 164 MLAs. Thus, only BJP constitutes the opposition space in Bihar now. Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were sworn in as the CM and Deputy CM respectively in the Raj Bhavan on August 10. This will be Kumar's 8th term as the Chief Minister.