'Infighting In Shiv Sena Reached Vidhan Sabha': Nana Patole Ahead Of Speaker Election

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly session to elect a Speaker, Congress' Nana Patole commented that the infighting in Shiv Sena has now reached the Vidhan Sabha.

Ajay Sharma
Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly's crucial session to elect the Speaker of the House, state Congress President Nana Patole spoke to reporters and asserted that people are the "real superpower" in democracy.

Former Maharashtra Assembly speaker and MLA Nana Patole arrived in Vidhan Bhavan on Sunday ahead of the important session to elect the Speaker of the Assembly. Speaking to reporters, he said, "There is infighting in Shiv Sena. And now this infighting has come to the Vidhan Sabha." Referring to Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde's camp in Shiv Sena, Patole said, "Whose group is real will be decided in there (assembly). "

Taking a jibe at a newly elected Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Patole said, "Eknath Shinde and his 40 rebel MLAs showed victory signs and Eknath Shinde said 'a superpower is with me’. But what I think is that people are the true superpower in democracy. Their superpower is different and we had seen it through Governor’s work."

Maharashtra Assembly to elect Speaker today

On July 3, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will elect its Speaker. Notably, Shiv Sena on Saturday, July 2, fielded party MLA Rajan Salvi as its candidate for the post of the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker. Thus, the three-time legislator from the Rajapur seat will be pitted against BJP's Rahul Narwekar who was elected to the Assembly for the first time in 2019. 

The Maharashtra CM exuded confidence in a comfortable victory of Rahul Narwekar in the Speaker’s election slated for July 03."170 MLAs are with us. Trust vote is just a formality. We are the real Shiv Sainiks. We will work on the ideology of Balasaheb & the issue of Hindutva. We are committed to working for the development of the state,’’ said CM Eknath Shinde.

Sudhir Mungantiwar BJP MLA also exuded confidence in winning the Speaker polls. He said, "We have the support of 165 to 170 MLAs. No whip is not required for the election of the Speaker of the House. There will be an open voting system, not by secret ballot. I think and hope that our friends in Congress and NCP will also support our candidate because (our candidate) is very capable."

It is pertinent to mention that the post of Assembly Speaker has been vacant since 4 February 2021, when Nana Patole resigned to become the Maharashtra Congress president.  

