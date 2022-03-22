Infiltration Across LoC Decreased Significantly Since 2018: MoS Home Nityanand Rai In LS

The Centre told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) in the state of Jammu & Kashmir has declined drastically since 2018. In a reply to the question of Lok Sabha MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed that only 366 infiltration attempts have been documented in the border area.

He said, “The infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) has shown a steady decline in numbers since the year 2018 in Jammu & Kashmir. The estimated Net Infiltration during the last four years is 366.”

“According to the inputs received, a considerable number of suspected terrorists are still active and are present at multiple launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), MoS Home Rai said while speaking at the Lower House of Parliament.

A multi-pronged approach to combat cross-border incursions

"The central government has taken a multi-pronged approach to combat cross-border incursions," Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai continued. ''This comprises a multi-tiered deployment along the International Border/Line of Control, border fencing, increased intelligence and operational coordination, arming security troops with modern weapons, and counter-infiltration efforts," he stated.

11,324 posts were created after the abrogation of Article 370

Earlier in the day, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha that following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A from the erstwhile state in August 2019, a total of 11,324 gazetted, non-gazetted, and class IV positions had been contested for in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

In a written response to a question from BJP leader Gopal Chinnaya Shetty, MoS Home Nityanand Rai revealed the data.

In response to Shetty's query, Rai stated that the government has been working to fill all vacant positions in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from August 2019.

Image: ANI