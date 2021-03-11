Injured Mamata Banerjee Records Video From Hospital; 'will Return To Work In 2-3 Days'

After being injured and alleging attack during her campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bengal issued her first statement via Twitter from SSKM hospital, where she is currently admitted. In her statement, the TMC supremo informed that she has suffered injuries on her chest, ankle, neck and shoulder.

Mamata Banerjee in her video said, "I have injuries on my chest, ankle, shoulder and neck. I appeal to everyone to not do anything due to which people will have to suffer. The doctors are taking care and I will be able to return to work within 2-3 days as I don't want to spoil my scheduled meeting. Even if I will have to move around in a wheelchair, I will not let my meeting be hampered with this."

CM Mamata Banerjee alleges an attack

CM Mamata Banerjee, 66, was allegedly attacked by a "few unknown persons" while she was returning after performing puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram after having filed her West Bengal polls nomination earlier in the day. She was rushed to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for immediate medical attention. Speaking to the reporters after the attack, the TMC supremo claimed that no police official was present when "4-5 people intentionally manhandled" her in public. Claiming a conspiracy behind the attack, the CM said no local police present during the program, not even the SP.

The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident after the TMC chief's claim, which has led to injuries in her left leg and to her also suffering severe pain in the waist. As per her campaigning schedule, she was originally expected to spend another day in Nandigram.

Top TMC leaders and Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar rushed to visit the injured CM. TMC has postponed the party manifesto launch that was to take place on Thursday, in wake of the alleged attack on the Chief Minister. At the moment, Mamata Banerjee's leg is in a cast, and while her condition is stable, the doctors say she's suffered bone injuries.

Republic Bangla accesses video of Nandigram incident

In the 2-minute clip that encompasses the incident in which the West Bengal CM was injured, the precise sequence of events and a sense of the atmosphere at the time when she was injured come to light. The Chief Minister is seen perched between the door of the car and its frame in an awkward manner, not holding anything for support, her hands joined in a namaste greeting to the people milled around her. There is a security officer holding her in place. The camera then pans out in the chaos, and when it returns to her in the frame, the incident has taken place and Mamata is injured.

TMC has postponed the party manifesto launch that was to take place on Thursday, in wake of the alleged attack on the Chief Minister. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases—March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29—with results to be announced on May 2.